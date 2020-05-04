Coronavirus Live Updates: Week of May 4

This post will be updated periodically with the latest information on how the coronavirus is affecting North Carolina. Scroll down for older updates. For a recap of last week's news, check out Coronavirus Live Updates: Week Of April 27.

May 4, 2020

6:35 a.m. - After a six-week closure amid coronavirus fears, the popular Durham Farmers' Market reopened Saturday. The market closed in March because of the city's stay-at-home order. The market had several new safety rules in place, including social distancing guidelines and mandatory face masks. Organizers say pre-orders and pre-pay are strongly encouraged. - Celeste Gracia, WUNC

This post is compiled and edited by Elizabeth Baier, Jason de Bruyn, and Laura Pellicer.

