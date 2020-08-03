Coronavirus Live Updates: Week of August 3

This post will be updated periodically with the latest information on how the coronavirus is affecting North Carolina. Scroll down for older updates. For a recap of last week's news, check out Coronavirus Live Updates: Week of July 27.

Aug. 3, 2020

7:57 a.m. – The college town of Chapel Hill is preparing for nearly 30,000 students to return to the UNC campus this fall amid the COVID-19 pandemic. UNC-Chapel Hill has dedicated two dormitories to quarantining students, and UNC Healthcare and Labcorp will test those who show COVID-19 symptoms. Students have to sign a community commitment to wearing a mask and physically distancing on campus and in the community. But locals still have concerns about the impending influx of young people.

"I struggle to understand why we expect dormitories, and COVID in dormitories, to spread less than nursing homes,” said Chapel Hill Mayor Pro Tem Michael Parker.

Parker said it was the right call to shut down the University during the spring, but even then the spread of COVID-19 in the community was far smaller. Outgoing UNC System President Bill Roper said university students can be expected to follow public health guidelines. – Cole del Charco, WUNC

7:41 a.m. - Duke University is freezing undergraduate tuition at the same level as the 2019-20 academic year. The university will rescind the planned almost four percent increase that had been announced earlier this year as well as reduce certain student fees. Student fees will also be adjusted depending on whether students will be living in Duke-provided housing and in the Durham area, or studying remotely. – Celeste Gracia, WUNC

This post is compiled and edited by Elizabeth Baier, Mitchell Northam and Laura Pellicer.

