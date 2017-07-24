Bringing The World Home To You

WUNC Youth Podcast

WUNC Youth Podcast: Hey De'Wayne Jackson, What is News?!

WUNC Youth Radio Podcast
Kimani Hall
/
WUNC

What is News?

 

De'Wayne Jackson music video
Credit De'Wayne Jackson / WUNC
/
WUNC
De'Wayne Jackson in his music video "Truth is"

In this episode Los Angeles Hip-Hop Artist, De'Wayne Jackson says,  

"I feel like at times hip-hop can be news for a lot of kids. We just have to continue to give our voices to the world and hope the kids that are listening can make a change."

katherine_gan.jpeg
Credit Katherine Gan / WUNC
/
WUNC
Katherine Gan in the Studio

What is news? 

In this episode we also ask Katherine Gan "Can hip-hop be news?"

"I think hip hop can serve as a more positive outlook or more inspirational or galvanizing to people our age..... I think in that sense hip hop can connect far more people and be more powerful," said Gan. 

