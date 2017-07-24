WUNC Youth Podcast: Hey De'Wayne Jackson, What is News?!
What is News?
In this episode Los Angeles Hip-Hop Artist, De'Wayne Jackson says,
"I feel like at times hip-hop can be news for a lot of kids. We just have to continue to give our voices to the world and hope the kids that are listening can make a change."
What is news?
In this episode we also ask Katherine Gan "Can hip-hop be news?"
"I think hip hop can serve as a more positive outlook or more inspirational or galvanizing to people our age..... I think in that sense hip hop can connect far more people and be more powerful," said Gan.