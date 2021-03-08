-
Every Friday night at 9:19 there’s a cypher on the streets of downtown Durham. You know that big bull right across from the Marriott? That’s us. We meet…
My mom was at home when the gunfire started."It was so hard," my mom recalls. "It was so hard as a mom to be strong because all I wanted to do was…
This episode of the WUNC Youth Podcast features Emmanuel Tobe. Emmanuel is a Freshman at Elon University and a returning reporter for our Youth Podcast.…
This episode of the WUNC Youth Podcast features youth reporter Loulou Batta. Loulou is an upcoming freshman at NC State University and graduated from the…
This episode of the WUNC Youth Podcast features Star Smith, a new freshman at North Carolina A&T. She produced a story with us this summer that focuses on…
On this episode of the WUNC Youth Podcast we interview Katherine Gan. Katherine is a soon-to-be freshman at Duke University and is one of our youth…
On this episode of the WUNC Youth Podcast we have an interview with one of our youth reporters, Skylar Fisher. She dives into the complicated issues of…
On this episode of WUNC Youth Podcast we have a story from one of our youth reporters, Anthony Howard. In this episode we get to listen to the story he's…
What is News?In this episode Durham rapper, G Yamazawa, tells us his thoughts on the news."News has really broadened itself to different forms. One of the…
What is News?In this episode we have the host of Reveal, Al Letson, with us. Al tells us:"We live in a day and age where all of us need to be saying our…