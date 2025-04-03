Bringing The World Home To You

The Broadside

Everyone hates the DMV

By Victoria Domínguez Peek,
Jerad Walker
Published April 3, 2025 at 5:30 AM EDT
For years, the North Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles has been plagued by long wait times and poor service. It’s a major problem in one of America’s fastest-growing states. And in the age of DOGE and government efficiency, it's generating talk of some dramatic solutions.

Featuring:

  • Bradley George, reporter at WUNC 
  • Larry Higgs, transportation and commuting reporter at NJ.com and the Star-Ledger
  • Senator Michael Lazarra, representing the NC Senate's 6th District
  • Richard Stradling, transportation reporter for The News & Observer

Links:

Victoria Domínguez Peek
Jerad Walker
Jerad Walker is WUNC’s editor of narrative audio and podcasts. He joined the station in 2022 after nearly a decade at Oregon Public Broadcasting.
