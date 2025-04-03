Everyone hates the DMV
Ways To Subscribe
For years, the North Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles has been plagued by long wait times and poor service. It’s a major problem in one of America’s fastest-growing states. And in the age of DOGE and government efficiency, it's generating talk of some dramatic solutions.
Featuring:
- Bradley George, reporter at WUNC
- Larry Higgs, transportation and commuting reporter at NJ.com and the Star-Ledger
- Senator Michael Lazarra, representing the NC Senate's 6th District
- Richard Stradling, transportation reporter for The News & Observer
Links:
- You can find a transcript of the episode here.