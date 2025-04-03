Everyone hates the DMV

For years, the North Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles has been plagued by long wait times and poor service. It’s a major problem in one of America’s fastest-growing states. And in the age of DOGE and government efficiency, it's generating talk of some dramatic solutions.

Featuring:



Bradley George, reporter at WUNC

Larry Higgs, transportation and commuting reporter at NJ.com and the Star-Ledger

Senator Michael Lazarra, representing the NC Senate's 6th District

Richard Stradling, transportation reporter for The News & Observer

Links:

