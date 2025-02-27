The road to rebuilding after Helene
Hurricane Helene wiped out hundreds of roadways in western North Carolina. Now engineers are working to fill the holes the storm left behind. But how do you rebuild a road that’s meant to last in a climate that’s changing quicker than we can keep up?
Featuring:
- Nathan Moneyham, Division Construction Engineer for North Carolina Department of Transportation, Division 13
- Matt Lauffer, State Hydraulics Engineer for North Carolina Department of Transportation
- Lauren Sommer, climate correspondent for NPR
- Jared Bowden, Associate Director for North Carolina State Climate Office
Links:
- NOAA’s Atlas 14 database
- The RaInDROP tool developed by Jared Bowden
- You can find a transcript of this episode here.