The Broadside

The road to rebuilding after Helene

By Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Published February 27, 2025 at 5:30 AM EST
Hurricane Helene wiped out hundreds of roadways in western North Carolina. Now engineers are working to fill the holes the storm left behind. But how do you rebuild a road that’s meant to last in a climate that’s changing quicker than we can keep up?

Featuring:

  • Nathan Moneyham, Division Construction Engineer for North Carolina Department of Transportation, Division 13
  • Matt Lauffer, State Hydraulics Engineer for North Carolina Department of Transportation
  • Lauren Sommer, climate correspondent for NPR
  • Jared Bowden, Associate Director for North Carolina State Climate Office

Links:

