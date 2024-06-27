The surprising cricket capital of the South

The game of cricket is rapidly gaining popularity across the US. The country is currently co-hosting the Men's T20 Cricket World Cup for the very first time at venues in major cities like New York, Miami and Dallas. But if you want to see what the future of the sport in America might look like, you need to visit a field next to an airport in the small town of Morrisville, North Carolina.

Featuring:



Hasham Malik, captain of Morrisville Warriors Cricket Club

Babar Baig, former president of Triangle Cricket League

Satish Garimella, Mayor Pro Tem of Morrisville, NC

Abhiram “Abhi” Bolisetty, former US international player

Philip Service, head coach for Triangle Cricket League

