Bringing The World Home To You

© 2024 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Broadside

The surprising cricket capital of the South

Published June 27, 2024 at 5:30 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

The game of cricket is rapidly gaining popularity across the US. The country is currently co-hosting the Men's T20 Cricket World Cup for the very first time at venues in major cities like New York, Miami and Dallas. But if you want to see what the future of the sport in America might look like, you need to visit a field next to an airport in the small town of Morrisville, North Carolina.

Featuring:

  • Hasham Malik, captain of Morrisville Warriors Cricket Club
  • Babar Baig, former president of Triangle Cricket League
  • Satish Garimella, Mayor Pro Tem of Morrisville, NC
  • Abhiram “Abhi” Bolisetty, former US international player
  • Philip Service, head coach for Triangle Cricket League

Links:

  • You can find a transcript of the episode here.
The Broadside
Latest Episodes