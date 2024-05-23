Billy Graham’s statue and the legacy of ‘America’s Pastor’

During his prolific six-decade career, Billy Graham traveled across the world preaching Christianity to millions. Along the way, he became one of the most influential religious figures in America. His prominence sparked friendships with several American presidents, and he became a regular presence as an advisor in the Oval Office. But his home was always in North Carolina’s Blue Ridge Mountains. And this month, his home state unveiled a statue of Graham in the U.S. Capitol — one of two that each state is allotted in the building.

Bill Martin, Senior Fellow in Religion and Public Policy at Rice University’s Baker Institute and author of “Prophet With Honor: The Billy Graham Story”

