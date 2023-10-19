Bringing The World Home To You

© 2023 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Broadside

What it takes to make music in prison

Published October 19, 2023 at 5:30 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

As a person incarcerated in the state of Virginia, rapper Deon Thomas doesn’t have access to a recording studio. Instead, he’s part of a small group of artists who record songs via phone calls and distribute them through a prison-only digital music service. It's a modern twist on a long and complicated tradition. Join us as we explore the influential, exploitative and ever-evolving world of music in Southern prisons.

Featuring:

  • Zeb Larson, writer and historian, contributor at Scalawag Magazine
  • Deon Thomas, incarcerated musician
  • Carla Simmons, incarcerated musician

Links:

The Broadside
Stay Connected
Latest Episodes