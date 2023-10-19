What it takes to make music in prison
As a person incarcerated in the state of Virginia, rapper Deon Thomas doesn’t have access to a recording studio. Instead, he’s part of a small group of artists who record songs via phone calls and distribute them through a prison-only digital music service. It's a modern twist on a long and complicated tradition. Join us as we explore the influential, exploitative and ever-evolving world of music in Southern prisons.
Featuring:
- Zeb Larson, writer and historian, contributor at Scalawag Magazine
- Deon Thomas, incarcerated musician
- Carla Simmons, incarcerated musician
Links:
- Check out Zeb Larson’s articles on JPAY and the history of Southern prison music.
- You can find a transcript of the episode here.