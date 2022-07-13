Bringing The World Home To You

WUNC Politics

New NC budget includes raises for public school teachers and more money for scholarship program

Published July 13, 2022 at 4:35 PM EDT
On Monday, Governor Roy Cooper signed a nearly $28 billion state budget into law. As is customary, a majority of the plan goes toward education. On this episode of The Politics Podcast, WUNC reporter Liz Schlemmer offers some analysis on the K-12 public education portion of the budget and what it means for educators and charter schools. Among the details: public school teachers will receive an average raise of 4.2%. Lawmakers have also doubled-down on investments in the Opportunity Scholarship program, pumping in an additional $500 million over the next seven years.

WUNC Politics NCPOLK-12NC Budget
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii covers politics for WUNC. Before that, he served as the station's Greensboro Bureau Chief.
