Thousands of teachers in North Carolina are currently faced with a difficult choice: go back to teaching in-person class, or continue to teach virtually…
The gym at Lakewood Elementary in Durham was buzzing earlier this week with families coming to pick up math workbooks, hotspots and laptops on the…
A new national poll of teachers from NPR/Ipsos finds broad trepidation about returning to the classroom, with 77% of those surveyed worried about risking their own health.
Teachers and college professors have been given a huge challenge this month -- how to quickly adapt their classes for long-distance learning. North…
North Carolina public school buildings are now closed until at least May 15, but educators are still working to teach students remotely. Wake County…
Imagine a nine year old kid, stuck at home, who typically eats both breakfast and lunch at school. So what happens if his parents are struggling more than…
Families across North Carolina are adjusting to a new way of life — and of learning. As students statewide stay home from school to prevent the spread of…
Governor Roy Cooper has issued an executive order requiring all K-12 public schools across North Carolina to close for at least two weeks, beginning…
Note: This segment is a rebroadcast from January 16, 2018. A study from the Public School Forum of North Carolina confirms a large and growing gap in…
