Normalized: Speaking Up About Erectile Dysfunction

Meet the guests:



Ven Virah, a public speaker and global healthcare staffing professional, talks about experiencing erectile dysfunction for 10 years before seeking help

Dr. Reece Malone, a sexologist, sexuality educator and sex therapist, discusses how ED can be a gateway to discussing other relationship, mental or physical problems

George Marx, a retiree in his 70s who started experiencing ED in his 40s, talks about how he's developed intimate relationships without penetration

Dig Deeper:

Reflections on ED from George's blog

An interview with author Will N. Richards, and his book "Mother" that features a character with erectile dysfunction

Steve Jones’s new book of poetry, Words Woke Me: My Prostate Cancer Journey in Poetry.

The blog, A Touchy Subject, which Steve credits for preserving his sanity during his ED experience

The documentary Hard: The Fight to Solve Erectile Dysfunction, which features personal ED stories and info about inflatable penile prosthesis

Shannon's Facebook group

Read the transcript | Review the podcast

Leave a message for Embodied

