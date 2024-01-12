Normalized: Speaking Up About Erectile Dysfunction
Erectile dysfunction affects as many as 30 million people in the U.S. — yet the fears of not being “normal” prevent folks from speaking up about it. Anita meets a man who was silent about his ED for 10 years before getting surgery and opening up to partners…and talks with a sex therapist who challenges the word “dysfunction.” Plus, a 72-year-old describes how he’s redefined intimacy in his 30 years of experiencing ED.
Meet the guests:
- Ven Virah, a public speaker and global healthcare staffing professional, talks about experiencing erectile dysfunction for 10 years before seeking help
- Dr. Reece Malone, a sexologist, sexuality educator and sex therapist, discusses how ED can be a gateway to discussing other relationship, mental or physical problems
- George Marx, a retiree in his 70s who started experiencing ED in his 40s, talks about how he's developed intimate relationships without penetration
Dig Deeper:
Reflections on ED from George's blog
An interview with author Will N. Richards, and his book "Mother" that features a character with erectile dysfunction
Steve Jones’s new book of poetry, Words Woke Me: My Prostate Cancer Journey in Poetry.
The blog, A Touchy Subject, which Steve credits for preserving his sanity during his ED experience
The documentary Hard: The Fight to Solve Erectile Dysfunction, which features personal ED stories and info about inflatable penile prosthesis
Shannon's Facebook group
Read the transcript | Review the podcast