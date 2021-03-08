Sexual Health

-
Sex toys have been around for centuries as a way for individuals and partnerships to explore and experience pleasure. The industry is still evolving to include more toys designed for a spectrum of gender identities and abilities.
-
When Ella Dawson got diagnosed with genital herpes, she felt like her body betrayed her. Herpes was something dirty, something bad that happened to other…
-
-
How to disclose on Tinder … maybe a full-body profile picture? Is a wheelchair emoji in the bio too cliche? Maybe just mention it after matching? For…
-
-
Laura talks with Sandy, who shares how communication set the stage for her second 'first time,' and Dr. Jen Gunter, author of The Vagina Bible, and a…
-
Katherine Rowland, author of The Pleasure Gap: American Women and the Unfinished Sexual Revolution, says it's time for women to start having better sex.
-
Planned Parenthood pulled out of the Title X program Monday after the Department of Health and Human Services ruled that clinics receiving Title X funding…
-
-
As the Trump administration continues to chip away at Obamacare, many public health practitioners are left wondering how the changes will affect their…