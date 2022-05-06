Counseled: How Sex Therapy Works
Anita's clocked hundreds of hours in therapy, and she's a fan. But there's a part of the profession she hasn't tapped yet: sex therapy. This kind of counseling is designed to support couples — and individuals — through challenges with their bodies and in the bedroom. Some experts join her to share how it can help people reconnect, plus she tests a smartphone app that helps folks broach uncomfortable sexual conversations.
Meet the guests:
- Dr. Lauren Walker is a clinical psychologist at the University of Calgary and a sex therapist.
- Dr. Donna Oriowo is a sex and relationship therapist based in Maryland.
- Zoë Kors is a consultant for the sexual wellness app Coral.