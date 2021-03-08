-
Sex toys have been around for centuries as a way for individuals and partnerships to explore and experience pleasure. The industry is still evolving to include more toys designed for a spectrum of gender identities and abilities.
Anita is admittedly anxious about aging and what she'll have to re-negotiate about her body and her relationships as she gets older. Wisdom wanted.
Anita loves podcasts, especially ones that make space for intimate, unexpected conversations. "The Only One In The Room," hosted by Laura Cathcart…
Anita questions whether her inner feminist will ever let her come around to enjoying porn without shame.
Anita realizes she never got 'the sex talk' growing up. And even if she had, it probably wouldn't have gone like this.
In art and pop culture effeminate men are cast in very different light. Some are revered, like artist Liberace or drag queen and TV star RuPaul Andre…
Poet Gabrielle Calvocoressi has become less and less comfortable viewing the world through the prisms of sex or gender. This works out OK for…
