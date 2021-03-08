-
All the counseling, therapy and medication did little to ease 9-year-old Sobie Cummings' crippling anxiety and feelings of isolation. A psychiatrist…
Joanna Nunez'sfather, Joe Garcia, served two tours in Vietnam before retiring from the Army in the early 80s. Growing up in Fayetteville, she recalls her…
In her practice as a psychologist, Jane Williams counseled people dealing with grief. She came across many patients who experienced a spontaneous thought…
Nearly one in five veterans of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan will be diagnosed with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder.That’s a sobering statistic for the…
Everyone gets mad sometimes, but learning to control anger is a challenge for many people. Author and Duke University psychiatry and behavioral sciences…
