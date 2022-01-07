Bringing The World Home To You

Dieted: Unlearning Lessons From Thin-Obsessed Culture

Published January 7, 2022 at 12:30 PM EST
Diet culture is the water we're all swimming in. Anita unpacks the science that props it up with a registered dietician and certified internal medicine physician. She also hears how folks are pushing back against the ways it manifests in the doctor's office, on the trails, and in the gym.

Meet the Guests:

Go deeper with the Anti-Diet series discussion guide!

