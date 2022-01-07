Dieted: Unlearning Lessons From Thin-Obsessed Culture
Diet culture is the water we're all swimming in. Anita unpacks the science that props it up with a registered dietician and certified internal medicine physician. She also hears how folks are pushing back against the ways it manifests in the doctor's office, on the trails, and in the gym.
Meet the Guests:
- Christy Harrison is an anti-diet registered dietician and a certified intuitive eating counselor. She is also the author of "Anti-Diet: Reclaim Your Time, Money, Well-Being, and Happiness Through Intuitive Eating."
- Dr. Louise Metz is an internal medicine physician and the owner of Mosaic Comprehensive Care in Chapel Hill, NC.
- Mirna Valerio, also known as "The Mirnavator," is an ultrarunner, marathoner and the author of "A Beautiful Work in Progress," which tells the story of her experience as an athlete in a fat body.
- Ilya Parker is a physical therapist assistant, certified medical exercise specialist, and the owner of Decolonizing Fitness, an online education resource for breaking down toxic fitness and diet culture.
- Natalia Petrzela is a historian and a professor at The New School in New York City.
