Embodied Podcast

SeXXXed: Porn For All

Anita questions whether her inner feminist will ever let her come around to enjoying porn without shame.

Want to support this podcast? Subscribe on your favorite audio app, leave a review on Apple Podcasts, join the conversation at #EmbodiedWUNC or give to WUNC.

Episode transcript available here.

CORRECTION: Mia Little uses they/them pronouns and identifies as Filipino-American. An earlier edit of this episode used incorrect pronouns to identify them. This has since been corrected. But we're still bummed about it.

Embodied PodcastEmbodied PodcastSexRelationshipsPornPornographyEroticaEthicsFeminismGenderDipseaPink and White ProductionsMonet Noelle MarshallShine Louise HoustonAdult Film
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
See stories by Anita Rao