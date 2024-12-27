North Carolina stories that captured your attention in 2024

In 2024, the stories that consumed many North Carolinians were related to a polarizing election and a devastating hurricane.

Folks in the Tar Heel State went to the polls this year to not only cast their ballots in a consequential presidential race, but to also elect a new governor and others to statewide offices. Much of the attention was focused on the governor’s race between Josh Stein and Mark Robinson, but the attorney general race drew a pair of candidates who previously served in the U.S. House. From March’s primary through November’s general, the election remained something that North Carolinians — from Oxford to Cary to Pembroke — were focused on from the top of the ticket to congressional races, down to the Commissioner of Agriculture. A tight race for a seat on the state supreme court is still being debated.

Gerard Albert / For WUNC Jeff Nix points to where a row of apple trees used to stand on October 29,2024. Helene washed away this 10 acre parcel of land. Nix estimates there were 37 rows of apple trees planted, with each row spanning about 800 feet in length.

Helene first struck Florida as a hurricane in late September and was downgraded to a tropical storm by time it reached North Carolina. But lower wind speeds did not mean less damage. The storm dropped an estimated 40 trillion gallons of rain, or about the same amount of water in Lake Tahoe. Flooding that ensued ripped houses off their foundations and washed away large sections of hundreds of roads. Some folks were isolated and could only be reached by helicopter. Helene was disastrous for western North Carolina and claimed lives of more than 100 people. It impacted every walk of life in that part of the state, from music to sports to schools. Recovery efforts remain ongoing, as does a battle against misinformation. Our colleagues at Blue Ridge Public Radio continue to cover all stories related to the historic storm.

In the world of education, there were changes in leadership. Lee Roberts became the permanent chancellor at UNC-Chapel Hill, longtime N.C State Chancellor Randy Woodson announced his retirement, Karrie Dixon became the new chancellor at NC Central, and state superintendent Catherine Truitt was defeated in the GOP primary. Meanwhile, St. Augustine’s University continued to battle accreditation issues, a pro-Palestinian protest put a spotlight on UNC-Chapel Hill, job cuts worried folks at UNC-Greensboro, and accountability questions were raised as North Carolina reached its 10th year of private school vouchers.

We also brought our readers and listeners stories about a secret unit that is believed to have saved thousands of American lives during World War II, an amputee who has inspired many while playing baseball at East Carolina University, North Carolina’s first Latino mayor, cicadas invading the state, how video games are helping break down barriers in NASCAR, the fight to save a shrinking barrier island, the U.S. Open returning to Pinehurst, and how a warming climate and extreme heat is impacting outdoor workers across the state.

Mitchell Northam / WUNC North Carolina's Armando Bacot battled against N.C. State's DJ Burns in the ACC Tournament title game on March 16, 2024, in Washington, D.C.

With the year ending, we’re looking back on WUNC-produced stories that captured your attention, according to our data. Here is a selection of the stories that were read by y’all, our readers, the most in 2024.

Mark Robinson’s scandal-ridden campaign for governor

Matt Ramey / For WUNC NC Lt. Governor and Gubernatorial candidate Mark Robinson speaks to the crowd at a Get Out the Vote rally for Donald Trump in Greensboro, N.C. on March 2, 2024.

In mid-September, days after a CNN report about racist and sexual comments posted on a pornography forum, all but a few of Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson's campaign team quit their jobs, leaving Robinson with just three people working on his campaign.

A nonprofit led by Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson's wife was found "seriously deficient" following an N.C. Department of Health and Services review, according to documents released in July. The agency found a long list of missing documents required to administer a federally funded food program for childcare centers, as well as claims filed for payment for centers that apparently hadn't requested or received money.

While the governor’s race was dominated this year by Robinson’s incendiary statements in speeches and in old social media posts, less attention focused on how he’s handled the job of lieutenant governor.

A WUNC analysis of photos used on his official campaign website shows that many of the images on the site are being used without permission. The images of a smiling Robinson — clad in a blue suit, red tie and appearing before a crowd of supporters — were taken by freelance photographer Lynn Hey at the candidate’s announcement event in April 2023 at the Ace Speedway in Alamance County.

A compelling election season and politics in a purple state

Mitchell Northam / WUNC A "Vote Here" sign is stationed outside of the library in Pembroke during early voting in Robeson County on Oct. 24, 2024.

In addition to president, governor, and a slew of state and local races, North Carolina voters saw something else on their ballots on election day: an amendment that would change the language in the state constitution around noncitizens voting. Despite multiple advocacy groups calling on North Carolina voters to vote against the amendment, it passed.

In addition to stripping some power from the attorney general, lieutenant governor and superintendent of public instruction, the bill calls for the state auditor to appoint members of the State Board of Elections starting next year, effectively creating a GOP majority on the board that currently has a majority from the governor’s party.

Of the down-ballot races in North Carolina that gained national attention this year was the contest for state superintendent. The position heads one of the largest state agencies, carries out a multi-billion-dollar budget, and supports all North Carolina's public schools.

Protests, money, DEI take center stage in education

Liz Schlemmer / WUNC Durham Association of Educators President Symone Kiddoo speaks at a rally to protest cuts to recent raises for Durham Public Schools' classified staff at the Minnie Forte-Brown Staff Development Center on Hillandale Road in Durham on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024.

In May, the UNC-Chapel Hill Board of Trustees voted to divert $2.3 million away from diversity, equity and inclusion programs and into “public safety.” Later in May, the UNC System Board of Governors eliminated its policy requiring diversity, equity and inclusion offices at all public universities in the state.

As demonstrators protesting against the Israel-Hamas war clashed with law enforcement, community members and others near Polk Place on the campus of UNC-Chapel Hill, members of a fraternity seemed to take matters into their own hands. For these frat members, a GoFundMe was started, and an astounding $485,000 was poured into it, raising questions.

The pay dispute has rocked Durham Public Schools after the district announced it would revoke recent raises to about 1,300 classified staff. Those staff include cafeteria workers, custodians, instructional assistants, school nurses, physical and occupational therapists, and some maintenance and transportation staff.

Impact on North Carolina

Aaron Sanchez-Guerra / WUNC Pascual Ramirez, 65, is a former vendor at the Buckhorn Flea Market in Mebane who closed his business there on June 30th, 2024 after 28 years operating there.

The arrival of the Floridian comes as North Carolina continues to invest in inter-city passenger rail. Over 342,000 people rode the state-supported Raleigh-to-Charlotte service in the first half of 2024 — a 20% increase over the same period in the previous year, according to NC By Train.

North Carolina lost one of its most beloved and influential musicians. Dex Romweber died at the age of 57, leaving behind a legacy that impacted a countless number of musicians in North Carolina and beyond. As the founder of Flat Duo Jets, Dex gained the attention of musicians ranging from Cat Power to Jack White.

The Buckhorn flea market — known in Spanish by many as "La Pulga de Mebane" — was an economic stronghold and lifeline to a largely Latino immigrant community, but also to American, Asian and African vendors.

Around the clock, a strange sound emanates from a cluster of metal shipping containers behind a fence in what was once a cornfield. The constant hum drowns out the birds and the other sounds you’d expect to hear in a rural area surrounded by mountains.