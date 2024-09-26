LIVE UPDATES
Live Updates: Tropical Storm Helene impacts North Carolina
Helene has already brought heavy rains to North Carolina, impacting much of the western part of the state.
Here's the latest:
- Helene has weakened to a tropical storm over Georgia with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph.
- The National Weather Service in Raleigh says, "Conditions will rapidly deteriorate this morning as strong gusty winds, an increasing tornado threat, and scattered heavy downpours overspread central NC through the mid-afternoon hours."
- Evacuations were underway Friday morning in areas of Western North Carolina. The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office west of Asheville said it was helping with evacuations in in Cruso, Clyde, Canton and lower-lying parts of Waynesville.
- As of 11:35 a.m. Friday, more than 940,000 customers in North Carolina were without power.
Follow WUNC's live blog below, or track coverage from our partners at Blue Ridge Public Radio, WFDD, WFAE and NPR.
Injuries reported in Rocky Mount after tornado
Multiple people in Rocky Mount have been injured, with four of them currently in critical condition after a tornado touched down in the area.
A spokesperson for Nash County says EMS transported those people to the hospital. Four buildings in Nash County were also damaged, with three of them suffering major damage.
App State cancels football game against Liberty after Helene causes flooding in Boone
Appalachian State's home football game against Liberty in Boone, North Carolina, scheduled for Saturday was canceled because of the impacts of severe weather on the area from Tropical Storm Helene, the school announced Friday.
Heavy rains in the North Carolina mountains brought flooding to Boone and the town was placed under a state of emergency Thursday.
The nonconference game was scheduled for a 3:30 p.m. EDT kickoff and will not be rescheduled, the school said.
App State also canceled a home field hockey game against Bellarmine that was slated for Friday.
The storm made landfall late Thursday in a sparsely populated region of Florida with maximum sustained winds of 140 mph (225 kph). But the damage extended hundreds of miles to the north.
Lake Lure dam failure 'imminent,' National Weather Service says
URGENT: FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY FOR THE LAKE LURE DAM! DAM FAILURE IMMINENT! RSIDENTS BELOW THE DAM NEED TO EVACUATE TO HIGHER GROUND IMMEDIATELY!
More than 300 National Guardsmen activated for North Carolina
***Current Updated Numbers: 358 North Carolina National Guardsmen activated.
Two NC deaths reported due to Helene
Governor Roy Cooper reported Friday morning there are two North Carolina deaths associated with Tropical Storm Helene.
One death in Catawba County was due to a motor vehicle collision on a flooded roadway. A second death happened after a tree fell on a house in Charlotte.
"There will be more as we know this storm is continuing across our state," Cooper said at an emergency management press conference held Friday morning. "The priority now is saving lives."
Flash flooding is expected throughout much of western North Carolina not only Friday but also through the weekend. Cooper stressed that flooding can still occur even after rainfall slows down.
"This is one of the worst storms in modern history for parts of western North Carolina," he said.
Every North Carolina county east of Charlotte and Winston-Salem is under a tornado watch, according to the National Weather Service. In addition, parts of Orange, Chatham, and southern Wake counties are under a tornado warning, a more severe level of threat.
All western NC roads 'considered closed,' NCDOT says
🚨 All roads in Western NC should be considered closed 🚨— NCDOT (@NCDOT) September 27, 2024
Do not travel unless an emergency or seeking higher ground
Do not drive through standing water
Respect barricades and road closures#TurnAroundDontDrown #Helene #ncwx pic.twitter.com/gjfrZJBPHm
A few recent images...— NCDOT (@NCDOT) September 27, 2024
📸 I-40, looking down at U.S. 74
📸 Greene Rd. Bridge in Newland
📸 Boone Mall parking lot
📸 I-26 @ MM 45
▶️ I-26 closed in both directions b/t MM 49-53
⚠️ Don't go out today if you don't have to
✔️ https://t.co/AGDVnBcrXk for updates#Helene #ncwx pic.twitter.com/uM7DjteI8v
Buncombe County Manager Avril Pinder told BPR, "Our rivers have not yet crested. This will get worse."
In Jackson County, the new bridge on Hooper Cemetery Road flooded as Caney Fork creek reached high levels.
Tornado warning issued for parts of Orange, Wake counties
There's a tornado watch for most of North Carolina on Friday until 6 p.m. The National Weather Service says possible threats include a few tornados and isolated wind guests of up to 60 miles-per-hour.
Tornado Warning including Chapel Hill NC, Carrboro NC and Hillsborough NC until 11:00 AM EDT
Tornado Warning continues for Holly Springs NC, Broadway NC and Moncure NC until 11:15 AM EDT
The National Weather Service has also issued a flash flood warning for parts of central North Carolina on Friday until 1:30 p.m. Areas impacted include Harnett and Cumberland Counties.
Meteorologists say "turn around, don't drown" when encountering flooded roads while driving because most flood deaths occur in vehicles.
Outdoor IBMA events canceled until 5 p.m.
Due to expected weather from Hurricane Helene, street events for IBMA Bluegrass festival on Friday will start at 5 p.m., weather permitting.
Red Hat Amphitheater Main Stage shows will proceed as scheduled, starting with Crying Uncle Bluegrass Band at 5 p.m. Bands from the Junior Appalachian Musicians (J.A.M.) program scheduled for Friday afternoon are being moved to room 306 of the Raleigh Convention Center.
All Saturday activities will go on as previously scheduled.
Exactly 66 years ago, another Hurricane Helene rocked the Carolinas
Helene is threatening the Carolinas 66 years to the day after a storm with that same name brought heavy winds and rain to the same areas.
Hurricane Helene raked the coast of the Carolinas on September 27, 1958, but did not actually make landfall, according to the National Hurricane Center.
As it approached Charleston, S.C. that morning, Helene abruptly turned north and then northeast, missing Southport and Cape Fear by just over 20 miles. Its eye paralleled the coast of the southern Outer Banks as it moved out to sea and gradually dissipated, the National Weather Service explains.
Still, it produced unusually heavy winds — up to 140 mph — on land, the strongest observed in coastal North Carolina since the start of modern meteorological recordkeeping in the 19th century.
The storm dumped more than 8 inches of rain in Wilmington, and wrought serious damage to coastal homes and small buildings as well as agricultural fields.
But due to early warnings, mandatory evacuation of coastal islands and its low-tide timing, Helene caused just one serious injury and no direct fatalities.
"As bad as Hurricane Helene was for southeastern North Carolina it could have been much, much worse, " the NWS says.
One person killed in Charlotte by falling tree
Charlotte Fire Department officials said one person was killed early Friday when a tree fell on their house in west Charlotte as Helene, now a tropical storm, passed through the area.
The house is in the 5400 block of Brookway Drive, near Rozelles Ferry Road. The tree fell shortly after 5 a.m.
One other person was also trapped in the house but survived. Minor children in the house were not injured, firefighters said.
One person was killed in Florida when a sign fell on their car, and two people were reported killed in a possible tornado in south Georgia as the storm approached.
Canton mayor: 'This is not the time to be reckless'
The Mayor of Canton was out Friday morning around 8 a.m. surveying the damage to the area from the rain and wind overnight.
Zeb Smathers spoke to BPR while parked near the Pigeon River, which he said was high and rising.
“[We are in] the beginning of I think the most dangerous part for us. We are already flooding. Now we're seeing an increase in wind and water,” he said.
Smathers said the majority of EMS calls have been for people who get stuck in their cars on the road.
“We can't stress enough…to stay home, do not drive. This is not the time to be reckless,” he said.
Read more coverage of Helene's impact on Western North Carolina at Blue Ridge Public Radio.
Flash flood, tornado warnings continue in NC
Flash Flood Warning continues for Bryson City NC, Robbinsville NC and Lake Santeetlah NC until 2:00 PM EDT
Flash Flood Warning continues for Gastonia NC, Hickory NC and Shelby NC until 2:00 PM EDT
According to WFDD, the National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch until 6 p.m. Friday for Alamance, Davidson, Guilford and Forsyth counties. Other central North Carolina counties under watch include Durham, Chatham and Orange counties.
Evacuations underway due to flooding
Evacuations are underway due to flash flooding in Cruso, Clyde, and Canton and low-lying areas in Waynesville.
There is a mandatory evacuation of the Swannanoa River Valley due to rains from Hurricane Helene.
"The North Fork Reservoir auxiliary spillway has been activated. The dam is performing as designed, and the volume of water flowing downstream will increase as the storm intensifies," a statement from the City of Asheville said Friday morning.
Residents should move to higher ground and should not attempt to drive.
Shelter is available at Harrah's Cherokee Center Asheville, 87 Haywood St, Asheville, NC 28801.
Read more here from Blue Ridge Public Radio.
20 inches of rain expected for North Carolina; National Guard ready
Hurricane Helene made landfall in Florida as a Category 4 storm but has since been downgraded to a Tropical Storm.
Parts of North Carolina are already feeling the impacts of Helene, and state officials are urging residents to stay safe. Gov. Roy Cooper says he's activated 175 soldiers and airmen from North Carolina's National Guard to assist those in need.
"We've deployed North Carolina with water rescue teams and urban search and rescue teams to assist in the response and to save lives," Cooper said.
North Carolina is expected to receive up to 20 inches of rain in some locations as the storm passes. Officials say people should avoid driving if possible, especially in flooded areas.
Jonathan Blaes is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Raleigh. He says those on the road need to be careful.
"The morning commute is going to be a real, real challenge with heavy rain, gusty winds and certainly, for some stronger storms," Blaes said. "So, folks need to be prepared for a wet and wild, if not a little bit dangerous, commute."
Flash flooding, damaging winds, and isolated to scattered tornadoes are expected through Friday afternoon.
⛈️Conditions will rapidly deteriorate this morning as strong gusty winds, an increasing tornado threat, and scattered heavy downpours overspread central NC through the mid-afternoon hours.
⚠️Make sure to take immediate action when a warning is issued for your area.
⚠️Make sure to take immediate action when a warning is issued for your area. #NCwx pic.twitter.com/T22prqfHnt
Many schools closed in North Carolina due to Helene
Many school districts across central North Carolina are closed Friday due to Helene.
Chatham County Schools, Durham Public Schools, Granville County Schools, Guilford County Schools, Vance County Schools, and Wake County Schools are all closed. Johnston County Schools will have an early release and Chapel Hill Carrboro City Schools will have a remote teacher work day.
Many areas across North Carolina are under flood and tornado watches due to the expected impact of Helene.
Helene weakens to a tropical storm with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph over Georgia
Hurricane Helene has weakened to a tropical storm over Georgia with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph. The National Hurricane Center says Helene continues to weaken while moving further inland over Georgia. The storm was about 40 miles east of Macon and about 100 miles southeast of Atlanta, moving north at 30 mph at 5 a.m.
Helene prompted hurricane and flash flood warnings extending far beyond the coast up into northern Georgia and western North Carolina. More than 1.2 million homes and businesses were without power in Florida, more than 190,000 in Georgia and more than 30,000 in the Carolinas, according to the tracking site poweroutage.us. The governors of those states and Alabama and Virginia all declared emergencies.
One person was killed in Florida when a sign fell on their car and two people were reported killed in a possible tornado in south Georgia as the storm approached.
Helene was moving rapidly inland after making landfall, with the center of the storm set to race from southern to northern Georgia through early Friday morning. The risk of tornadoes also would continue overnight and into the morning across north and central Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and southern North Carolina, forecasters said. Later Friday, there would be the risk of tornadoes in Virginia.
Beyond Florida, up to 10 inches (25 centimeters) of rain had fallen in the North Carolina mountains, with up to 14 inches (36 centimeters) more possible before the deluge ends, setting the stage for flooding that forecasters warned could be worse than anything seen in the past century.
Helene's winds batter Florida as Category 3 storm races toward the coast
Tropical storm force winds began battering Florida on Thursday as Hurricane Helene prepared to make landfall, with forecasters warning that the enormous storm could create a "nightmare" surge along the coast and churn up damaging winds hundreds of miles inland across much of the southeastern U.S.
Helene was upgraded to a major Category 3 storm Thursday afternoon ahead of its expected evening landfall on Florida's northwestern coast. Hurricane and flash flood warnings extend far beyond the coast up into south-central Georgia.
It was starting to be felt Thursday afternoon, with water lapping over a road on the northern tip of Siesta Key near Sarasota and covering some intersections in St. Pete Beach along Florida's Gulf Coast. The winds have left around 100,000 homes and businesses without power already in the state. And rain has started battering places like Asheville, North Carolina, where a 7-inch (18-centimeter) deluge has raised flooding concerns.
With forecasters also warning of tornadoes and mudslides, the governors of Florida, Georgia, the Carolinas and Virginia have all declared emergencies, as did President Joe Biden for several of the states. He is sending the head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency to Florida on Friday to view the damage.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday morning that models suggest Helene will make landfall further east, lessening the chances for a direct hit on the capital city of Tallahassee, whose metro area has a population of around 395,000.
The shift has the storm aimed squarely at the sparsely-populated Big Bend area, home to fishing villages and vacation hideaways where Florida's Panhandle and peninsula meet. Shuttered gas stations dotted the two-lane highway, their windows boarded up with plywood.
Philip Tooke, a commercial fisherman who took over the business his father founded near the region's Apalachee Bay, plans to ride out this storm like he did during Hurricane Michael and the others – on his boat. "This is what pays my bills," Tooke said of his boats. "If I lose that, I don't have anything."
Many, though, were heeding the mandatory evacuation orders that stretched from the Panhandle south along the Gulf Coast in low-lying areas around Tallahassee, Gainesville, Cedar Key, Lake City, Tampa and Sarasota.
Among them was Sharonda Davis, one of several gathered at a Tallahassee shelter worried their mobile homes wouldn't withstand the winds. She said the hurricane's size is "scarier than anything because it's the aftermath that we're going to have to face."
Federal authorities were staging search-and-rescue teams as the National Weather Service office in Tallahassee forecast storm surges of up to 20 feet (6 meters) and warned they could be particularly "catastrophic and unsurvivable" in Apalachee Bay. It added that high winds and heavy rains also posed risks.
"Please, please, please take any evacuation orders seriously!" the office said, describing the surge scenario as "a nightmare."
This stretch of Florida known as the Forgotten Coast has been largely spared by the widespread condo development and commercialization that dominates so many of Florida's beach communities. The region is loved for its natural wonders — the vast stretches of salt marshes, tidal pools and barrier islands; the dwarf cypress trees of Tate's Hell State Forest; and Wakulla Springs, considered one of the world's largest and deepest freshwater springs.
Anthony Godwin, 20, found one gas station outside Crawfordville where the tanks were still running Thursday morning to fill up before heading west toward his sister's house in Pensacola.
"It's a part of life. You live down here, you run the risk of losing everything to a bad storm," said Godwin, who lives about a half-mile (800 meters) from the water in the coastal town of Panacea.
Along Florida's Gulf Coast, school districts and multiple universities have canceled classes. Airports in Tampa, Tallahassee and Clearwater were closed Thursday, while cancellations were widespread elsewhere in the state and beyond.
Helene was about 195 miles (315 kilometers) southwest of Tampa on Thursday afternoon and moving north-northeast at 16 mph (26 kph) with top sustained winds of at least 111 mph (179 kph).
While Helene will likely weaken as it moves inland, damaging winds were expected to extend to the southern Appalachian Mountains, where landslides were possible, forecasters said. The center posted lesser tropical storm warnings as far north as North Carolina, and warned that much of the region could experience prolonged power outages and flooding. Tennessee was among the states expected to get drenched.
Helene had swamped parts of Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula on Wednesday, flooding streets and toppling trees as it passed offshore and brushed the resort city of Cancun.
The storm formed Tuesday in the Caribbean Sea. In western Cuba, Helene knocked out power to more than 200,000 homes and businesses as it brushed past the island.
Helene is forecast to be one of the largest storms in breadth in years to hit the region, said Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach. He said since 1988, only three Gulf hurricanes were bigger than Helene's predicted size: 2017's Irma, 2005's Wilma and 1995's Opal.
Areas 100 miles (160 kilometers) north of the Georgia-Florida line can expect hurricane conditions. More than half of Georgia's public school districts and several universities canceled classes. The state has opened its parks to evacuees, and their pets, including horses
For Atlanta, Helene could be the worst strike on a major Southern inland city in 35 years, said University of Georgia meteorology professor Marshall Shepherd.
More than 200 miles (320 kilometers) to the south, some businesses in the inland city of Valdosta, Georgia, closed because of the hurricane warning, including the local Walmart.
"We know the Lord's in control," said 67-year-old Margaret Freenman, when she found pallets stacked high blocking the store's entrances after showing up to buy snacks with her two grandchildren. "He's got the last say."
Helene is the eighth named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, which began June 1. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has predicted an above-average Atlantic hurricane season this year because of record-warm ocean temperatures.
In further storm activity, Tropical Storm Isaac formed Wednesday in the Atlantic and was expected to strengthen as it moves eastward across the open ocean, possibly becoming a hurricane by the end of the week, forecasters said. Officials said its swells and winds could affect parts of Bermuda and eventually the Azores by the weekend.
In the Pacific, former Hurricane John reformed Wednesday as a tropical storm and strengthened Thursday morning back into a hurricane as it threatened areas of Mexico's western coast with flash flooding and mudslides. Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador raised John's death toll to five Thursday as the communities along the country's Pacific coast prepared for the storm to make a second landfall.
Hurricane Helene is unusual — but it's not an example of the Fujiwhara Effect
Treacherous Hurricane Helene is expected to make landfall Thursday evening on Florida's northwestern coast and then continue on to torment parts of Georgia, the Carolinas and Tennessee with heavy rain, flash floods and gusty winds.
While Helene will likely weaken as it moves inland, its "fast forward speed will allow strong, damaging winds, especially in gusts, to penetrate well inland across the southeastern United States," including in the southern Appalachian Mountains, the National Weather Service's hurricane center said Thursday. Less severe tropical storm warnings were posted as far north as North Carolina.
The unusual reach as far north and inland as forecasters expect — and the potential impacts — are raising questions about the Fujiwhara Effect, a rare weather event.
What is the Fujiwhara Effect?
The National Weather Service defines the Fujiwhara Effect as "a binary interaction where tropical cyclones within a certain distance … of each other begin to rotate about a common midpoint."
That means the two storms interact with and are shaped by one another, sometimes even combining into one storm.
The concept was born out of the interaction between typhoons in the Pacific Ocean, said Peter Mullinax, the acting Warning Coordination Meteorologist with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Weather Prediction Center.
It was first identified over a century ago by Sakuhei Fujiwhara, a meteorologist in Tokyo, who published his findings about the "tendency towards symmetry of motion" in 1921.
Is that what's happening with Helene?
Helene is "going to do a dance," but not with another hurricane or tropical storm, said Gus Alaka, director of the Hurricane Research Division at NOAA's Atlantic Oceanographic & Meteorological Lab.
Instead, Helene is responding to the effects of a low-pressure weather system to its northwest.
That interaction is occurring in the upper levels of the atmosphere, where commercial jets fly, and not at surface level. That means it's not technically undergoing the Fujiwhara Effect.
The combination of that weather event to the northwest, and a high pressure system to the northeast, are creating a fast-moving "conveyor belt" for Helene, steering it and ultimately forcing it to a standstill over Tennessee, northern Georgia and lower Appalachia, Alaka said.
Has this kind of weather event happened before?
The interaction between a tropical storm and an atmospheric weather system is more common than the Fujiwhara Effect. Weather systems are common, regularly moving through the country and providing weather changes, Alaka said.
One example is Hurricane Sandy, which battered the mid-Atlantic and northeast in 2012.
There was a weather system over the Great Lakes at the time that "dug into" the mid-Atlantic states, said Mullinax. "As Sandy came up the east coast, it felt the pull of that upper-low like Helene's going to feel today into tonight and be drawn in," he said.
What does that mean for the southeastern U.S.?
The speed at which Helene is moving and the sheer size of the storm, along with its interactions with the pressure systems, are leading to the severe weather warnings miles away from the Florida coastline.
Mullinax said there is the potential for catastrophic and life-threatening flash flooding, including in northern and northwestern Florida and the Atlanta metro area, and significant landslides in the southern Appalachians.
"They're not as accustomed to seeing not only the tropical rainfall but also the winds that could be gusting over 45 to 50 miles an hour in some cases," he said of the areas inland. "And that is aided by this interaction at the upper levels that's drawing the storm faster inland."
Alaka warned that gusty winds can still be dangerous — even if not at hurricane speeds by the time Helene is further inland — potentially downing trees and power lines.
The hurricane center has warned that much of the southeastern U.S. could experience prolonged power outages and dangerous flooding. The governors of Florida, Georgia, the Carolinas and Virginia have all declared emergencies in their states.
When and where does Helene first hit the U.S.?
Helene could cause a "nightmare" scenario of catastrophic storm surge when it hits northwestern Florida on Thursday evening. The storm was upgraded to a Category 2 hurricane Thursday morning and is expected to be a major hurricane — meaning a Category 3 or higher — when it makes landfall.
The National Weather Service office in Tallahassee forecasts storm surges of up to 20 feet (6 meters).
The storm formed Tuesday in the Caribbean Sea.
Helene had swamped parts of Mexico's Yucatán Peninsula on Wednesday, flooding streets and toppling trees as it passed offshore and brushed the resort city of Cancun.
In western Cuba, Helene knocked out power to more than 200,000 homes and businesses as it passed the island.