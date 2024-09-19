Advocacy groups express opposition to a 'citizens-only' amendment on the November ballot

Multiple advocacy groups are calling on North Carolina voters to vote against an amendment to the state constitution that says only U.S. citizens can vote in elections.

The state legislature in June passed the measure and it will appear on the ballot this November.

Even though state law already prohibits noncitizen voting, state Republicans are concerned that a judge might interpret the law differently without a constitutional amendment. The move could boost voter turnout among Republicans.

North Carolina Asian Americans Together organized a press conference Thursday with El Pueblo, Democracy North Carolina, Carolina Migrant Network, Common Cause NC and other groups to urge voters to vote “no” on the measure. Representatives of various groups emphasized that the state elections board have many safeguards in place, including the relatively new voter ID law, to ensure that only those eligible to vote can participate in elections.

The amendment will generate fear and confusion that will deter new Americans from voting, said Chavi Khanna Koneru, co-founder and executive director of NC Asian Americans Together.

“This is an insidious change to the constitution that sets a dangerous precedent for setting up barriers for eligible North Carolinians to have a say in our future,” Koneru said. “Our organizations’ top priorities are to care for our neighbors and to ensure that every eligible person can cast their ballot.”

The proposed amendment could disproportionately impact more than 400,000 naturalized citizens who reside in North Carolina, who constitute 44% of the state's immigrant population, she added.

The North Carolina constitution currently states that “every person born in the United States and every person who has been naturalized” can vote. The amendment would remove language about naturalized citizens.

"(The amendment) can open the door for future bills aimed at restricting or eliminating the right to vote of naturalized citizens," said Mario Alfaro, policy manager at El Pueblo.

North Carolina is among several states that have placed noncitizen voting measures on ballots this November. State Republicans also last month sued the state board of elections , alleging that elections officials have not enforced a law that requires them to check jury documents for potential jurors who are excused for self-identifying as noncitizens and removing those people from voter rolls.

The efforts stem from Republicans’ fears that immigrants, particularly those who’ve come through the U.S.-Mexico border, would be voting. Instances of noncitizen voting in elections are rare .

"Immigrants are a part of the fabric that make this country work," said Stefania Arteaga, co-executive director of the Carolina Migrant Network. "Let's remember eligible Americans can vote. This is just an attempt to confuse us."