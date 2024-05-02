More than $430K raised for UNC-Chapel Hill frat party, but who is behind the GoFundMe?

As demonstrators protesting against the Israel-Hamas war clashed with law enforcement, community members and others near Polk Place on the campus of UNC-Chapel Hill on Tuesday, members of a fraternity seemed to take matters into their own hands.

The group of mostly young men – some apparently members of the Pi Kappa Phi and Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternities – were photographed holding the U.S. flag off the ground after it had been removed by protestors and replaced with a Palestinian one. The images from the scene went viral. A social media post from Guillermo Estrada – who says in his X profile that he is set to graduate from UNC in 2027 – garnered more than 5.2 million views. A photo of the scene was shared by North Carolina Sen. Ted Budd, too.

On Wednesday, a GoFundMe was started by John Noonan with the title: “Pi Kappa Phi Men Defended their Flag. Throw 'em a Rager.”

A description for the fundraiser referred to protesters as “commie losers” and an “unwashed Marxist horde,” while painting the ones who held up the U.S. flag as “a platoon of American heroes” and “triumphant Brohemians ... fueled by Zyn and White Claws.”

Soon, the fundraiser gained steam on social media, too, shared and amplified by country singer John Rich, former Secret Service agent turned right-wing political commentator Dan Bongino, and even former Tar Heels’ men’s basketball coach Matt Doherty. Rich volunteered to perform a concert at the party – publicly reaching out to Estrada – and Bongino said he would do a live broadcast of his show from it.

By 2:40 p.m. on Thursday, the GoFundMe had raised north of $433,000 from more than 13,200 donors. Three donors — identified on the site as John Clark, Adam Sinn, and William Ackman — donated $10,000 each. A Republican congressman from Georgia, Mike Collins, donated $125.

But several things remain unclear about the fundraiser.

In an email to WUNC on Thursday, UNC-Chapel Hill’s Pi Kappa Phi chapter said they didn’t know who the organizer John Noonan was.

“We do not know John Noonan and we have been attempting to get in contact with him,” the fraternity wrote. “Susan Ralston was added as a beneficiary last night, and we also do not know who she is.”

Ralston has a deep background in Republican politics, having worked for nearly six years in the George W. Bush White House as a special assistant to the president and deputy to Karl Rove, a senior advisor to Bush and later the deputy chief of staff. She resigned from the Bush administration in 2006 following a report that she had served as a conduit between Rove and lobbyist Jack Abramoff. Recently, Ralston founded Citizens for Responsible Solar, which – according to a 2023 NPR story – has been known to stoke “opposition to solar projects by spreading misinformation online.”

In an attempt to reach Ralston, WUNC emailed Citizens for Responsible Solar, which was not immediately returned. Representatives from GoFundMe also did not immediately respond to WUNC’s questions. An email address found for Noonan also did not immediately respond to WUNC’s inquiries. WUNC also reached out to the executive committee of the UNC-Chapel Hill Alpha Epsilon Pi chapter.

Brendan Rosenblum, a junior and Jewish student at UNC-Chapel Hill, had water bottles thrown at him as he stood in the middle of the quad by with an Israeli flag while protesters tried to replace an American flag with a Palestinian one. Classes today have just been cancelled. pic.twitter.com/hUkPTXtLxj — Bryan Anderson (@BryanRAnderson) April 30, 2024

But a spokesperson for GoFundMe did tell the Raleigh News & Observer on Thursday that a member of its “Trust & Safety Team” had reached out to the organizer for more information. “All funds remain safely held by our payment processors during this process,” GoFundMe’s Cornell Wedge told the N&O. The N&O also reached Ralston, who “acknowledged being asked by GoFundMe organizers to plan the fraternity party” but declined to comment further.

A national Pi Kappa Phi spokeswoman told the N&O that it did not set up the fundraiser and is not endorsing it.

Noonan is a former advisor to Republican Sen. Tom Cotton on military and defense affairs. He now works for Polaris National Security, which bills itself as “a non-profit organization that advocates for American interests and security in the face of global threats.” An email from WUNC to Polaris was not immediately returned.

Like Ralston, Noonan also has deep Republican political ties, having worked as a national security advisor to Jeb Bush's 2016 campaign for president, and as defense policy advisor to Mitt Romney's 2012 presidential run. Noonan was a Fall 2018 fellow at the Harvard Kennedy School Institute of Politics. A U.S. Air Force veteran, he has also written for the National Review. His X account turned private on Wednesday.

In contrast to the questionable fraternity fundraiser, a GoFundMe for “Support for UNC Palestine Encampment Arrestees” had raised more than $18,000 from 310 donors as of Thursday afternoon. It was started by Duke Academics for Justice in Palestine. Police arrested 30 people on Tuesday, most of whom were not students.