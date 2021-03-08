Lee Roberts

-
Governor Pat McCory is welcoming a new secretary and budget director to his administration.At the Executive Mansion on Thursday afternoon, McCrory…
-
A long overdue state budget is now in place. Gov. Pat McCrory signed the bill on Friday, more than six months after he released his own budget proposal.…
-
A long overdue state budget is now in place. Gov. Pat McCrory signed the bill on Friday, more than six months after he released his own budget proposal.…
-
Governor Pat McCrory set forth his budgetary agenda today. The proposed budget included emphasis on increased educational spending. The most recent…
-
Governor Pat McCrory set forth his budgetary agenda today. The proposed budget included emphasis on increased educational spending. The most recent…