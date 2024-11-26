Gov. Cooper vetoes bill that would take power from governor, other Democrats

Gov. Roy Cooper has vetoed a bill that would shift power away from incoming Governor Josh Stein and other newly elected Democrats.

Cooper called the legislation passed last week a "sham" because it's billed as a disaster relief measure but does little for western North Carolina's Helene recovery. He said the bill is unconstitutional because it would take away the governor's power to appoint members of the State Board of Elections and Utilities Commission.

"It does not send money to western North Carolina but merely shuffles money from one fund to another in Raleigh," Cooper said. "This legislation was titled disaster relief but instead violates the constitution by taking appointments away from the next governor for the Board of Elections, Utilities Commission, and Commander of the N.C. Highway Patrol, letting political parties choose appellate judges and interfering with the Attorney General's ability to advocate for lower electric bills for consumers."

He also said the bill blocks the expansion of better unemployment benefits to people who lost their jobs due to natural disasters. A provision in the bill says that the governor's power to declare a state of emergency does not allow him to suspend state laws governing the unemployment system. Cooper issued an executive order last month that temporarily increases the maximum unemployment benefit of $350 per week to $600, citing the impacts of Helene. All nine other members of the Council of State, including Republicans, voted in favor of the temporary change.

Republican lawmakers want to shift election oversight to the state auditor after GOP candidate Dave Boliek won that office. They say the elections board hasn't worked fairly under a Democratic majority.

"We have tried on multiple occasions to put forward the idea that we need to have balance on the board that is responsible for counting votes and making decisions about elections, and the Democrats have said, 'no, no, no, hell no,'" Senate leader Phil Berger told reporters last week. "And so we just decided that it was time for us to go ahead and take action."

The bill also reduces the power of the attorney general, lieutenant governor, and superintendent of public instruction, positions won by Democrats in this past election.

The legislature will return to Raleigh next week to vote on overriding Cooper's veto. The fate of the bill could hinge on three House Republicans from mountain counties who voted against the measure last week. One of them, Rep. Mark Pless, R-Haywood, told Blue Ridge Public Radio that he couldn't vote for the bill because the "disaster relief" title was inaccurate, and the complex nature of the legislation meant he couldn't explain the action to constituents.

And while some House Democrats have voted with the GOP on veto overrides — including a recent bill expanding private school voucher funding — none of them voted in favor of the power shift bill.

Other elements of Senate Bill 382 would:

