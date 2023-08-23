Bringing The World Home To You

© 2023 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

After 20 years, North Carolina Freedom Park opens to the public

WUNC | By Sharryse Piggott
Published August 23, 2023 at 4:51 PM EDT
Hundreds of people gathered the morning of Aug. 23, 2023 to celebrate the opening of North Carolina Freedom Park in downtown Raleigh.
Kate Medley
/
For WUNC
Hundreds of people gathered on Wednesday morning to celebrate the opening of North Carolina Freedom Park in downtown Raleigh. The site is the first park in North Carolina to honor the African American struggle for freedom.

NC Freedom Park in downtown Raleigh highlights the journey of freedom for Black Americans.

A park honoring George Floyd, Harriet Jacobs and other prominent Black Americans opened in downtown Raleigh on Wednesday. Residents, state and local leaders gathered at North Carolina Freedom Park to celebrate at the ribbon-cutting ceremony, where Adrienne Nirdé, the director of the North Carolina African American Heritage Commission, highlighted some of the park's features.

“There are five pathways that have sides along them inscribed with various quotes, all kinds of folks,” she said, while hosting the ceremony.

They include quotes from civil rights activists Pauli Murray, Ella Baker and Golden A. Frinks.

The pathways lead to the park's focal point, which is a 45-foot “Beacon of Freedom” monument. The monument will light up every evening.

Crystal Taylor, of Durham, N.C., celebrates the opening of North Carolina Freedom Park on Wednesday in downtown Raleigh.
1 of 4  — Medley_NCFreedomPark_138582.jpg
Crystal Taylor, of Durham, N.C., celebrates the opening of North Carolina Freedom Park on Wednesday in downtown Raleigh. The site is the first park in North Carolina to honor the African American struggle for freedom.
Kate Medley / For WUNC
Adrienne Nirdé, director of the North Carolina African American Heritage Commission, addresses a crowd the morning of Aug. 23, 2023 to celebrate the opening of North Carolina Freedom Park in downtown Raleigh.
2 of 4  — Medley_NCFreedomPark_138792.jpg
Adrienne Nirdé, director of the North Carolina African American Heritage Commission, addresses a crowd Wednesday morning to celebrate the opening of North Carolina Freedom Park in downtown Raleigh. The site is the first park in North Carolina to honor the African American struggle for freedom.
Kate Medley / For WUNC
Hundreds of people gather on Aug. 23, 2023 to celebrate the opening of North Carolina Freedom Park in downtown Raleigh.
3 of 4  — Medley_NCFreedomPark_139771.jpg
Hundreds of people gather on Wednesday morning to celebrate the opening of North Carolina Freedom Park in downtown Raleigh. The site is the first park in North Carolina to honor the African American struggle for freedom.
Kate Medley / For WUNC
A quote from architect Phil Freelon inscribed at North Carolina Freedom Park in downtown Raleigh.
4 of 4  — Medley_NCFreedomPark_139862.jpg
A quote from architect Phil Freelon, who worked on building the North Carolina Freedom Park and the National Museum of African American History and Culture.
Kate Medley / For WUNC

“Let us hope that this beacon, this freedom Park shines forever, and illuminates our mind,” said Gov. Roy Cooper, who attended the ceremony. “When I think about our history, I know how important it is to learn from it…from all of it. Let's learn about the great and the good, and the bad, and the ugly.”

Some Raleigh residents, like Brande Shawn-Harris, came to support the park.

“I really like how they incorporated current events and added it as part of the dedication,” Shawn-Harris said.

The Freedom Park project took over 20 years to complete. The park is located in between the governor’s mansion and the legislative building.

Tags
News City of RaleighDowntown RaleighFreedom ParkAfrican AmericansBlack HistoryPauli MurrayGeorge Floyd
Sharryse Piggott
Sharryse Piggott is the American Homefront Project Veterans Reporting Fellow.
See stories by Sharryse Piggott
More Stories