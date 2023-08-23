After 20 years, North Carolina Freedom Park opens to the public
NC Freedom Park in downtown Raleigh highlights the journey of freedom for Black Americans.
A park honoring George Floyd, Harriet Jacobs and other prominent Black Americans opened in downtown Raleigh on Wednesday. Residents, state and local leaders gathered at North Carolina Freedom Park to celebrate at the ribbon-cutting ceremony, where Adrienne Nirdé, the director of the North Carolina African American Heritage Commission, highlighted some of the park's features.
“There are five pathways that have sides along them inscribed with various quotes, all kinds of folks,” she said, while hosting the ceremony.
They include quotes from civil rights activists Pauli Murray, Ella Baker and Golden A. Frinks.
The pathways lead to the park's focal point, which is a 45-foot “Beacon of Freedom” monument. The monument will light up every evening.
“Let us hope that this beacon, this freedom Park shines forever, and illuminates our mind,” said Gov. Roy Cooper, who attended the ceremony. “When I think about our history, I know how important it is to learn from it…from all of it. Let's learn about the great and the good, and the bad, and the ugly.”
Some Raleigh residents, like Brande Shawn-Harris, came to support the park.
“I really like how they incorporated current events and added it as part of the dedication,” Shawn-Harris said.
The Freedom Park project took over 20 years to complete. The park is located in between the governor’s mansion and the legislative building.