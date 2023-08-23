After 20 years, North Carolina Freedom Park opens to the public

A park honoring George Floyd, Harriet Jacobs and other prominent Black Americans opened in downtown Raleigh on Wednesday. Residents, state and local leaders gathered at North Carolina Freedom Park to celebrate at the ribbon-cutting ceremony, where Adrienne Nirdé, the director of the North Carolina African American Heritage Commission , highlighted some of the park's features.

“There are five pathways that have sides along them inscribed with various quotes, all kinds of folks,” she said, while hosting the ceremony.

They include quotes from civil rights activists Pauli Murray, Ella Baker and Golden A. Frinks.

The pathways lead to the park's focal point, which is a 45-foot “Beacon of Freedom” monument. The monument will light up every evening.

1 of 4 — Medley_NCFreedomPark_138582.jpg Crystal Taylor, of Durham, N.C., celebrates the opening of North Carolina Freedom Park on Wednesday in downtown Raleigh. The site is the first park in North Carolina to honor the African American struggle for freedom. Kate Medley / For WUNC 2 of 4 — Medley_NCFreedomPark_138792.jpg Adrienne Nirdé, director of the North Carolina African American Heritage Commission, addresses a crowd Wednesday morning to celebrate the opening of North Carolina Freedom Park in downtown Raleigh. The site is the first park in North Carolina to honor the African American struggle for freedom. Kate Medley / For WUNC 3 of 4 — Medley_NCFreedomPark_139771.jpg Hundreds of people gather on Wednesday morning to celebrate the opening of North Carolina Freedom Park in downtown Raleigh. The site is the first park in North Carolina to honor the African American struggle for freedom. Kate Medley / For WUNC 4 of 4 — Medley_NCFreedomPark_139862.jpg A quote from architect Phil Freelon, who worked on building the North Carolina Freedom Park and the National Museum of African American History and Culture. Kate Medley / For WUNC

“Let us hope that this beacon, this freedom Park shines forever, and illuminates our mind,” said Gov. Roy Cooper, who attended the ceremony. “When I think about our history, I know how important it is to learn from it…from all of it. Let's learn about the great and the good, and the bad, and the ugly.”

Some Raleigh residents, like Brande Shawn-Harris, came to support the park.

“I really like how they incorporated current events and added it as part of the dedication,” Shawn-Harris said.