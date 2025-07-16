Raleigh will soon launch a new dockless bikesharing pilot

The city of Raleigh is launching a new dockless bikeshare pilot this summer. The pilot will add up to 215 electric-assist bikes through its existing program with Spin and Lime companies and start in mid-August.

Barbara Godwin, Raleigh's Bicycle and Pedestrian Program Manager, said dockless bikes allow people not to have to end their trip at a station or docking point, like Raleigh's current model.

“There will be more flexibility in where you can take the bike and where you can end your trip,” said Godwin.

Godwin said there are currently 32 docking stations. According to the city’s website, they'll later be removed. Godwin said the city will then turn those areas into parking locations for dockless e-bikes. But the city is still planning to identify different parts of downtown that can accommodate more parking locations. Overall, Godwin said this will have a positive impact on Raleigh.

“So we really see it as a way to give people more options to connect not only to transit, but to just other destinations that are convenient to get to by these modes,” she said. “And it gives people options as to how they get around without having to use a car.”