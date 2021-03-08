-
Hosts Dave DeWitt and Leoneda Inge report on the effort to rename a building on the campus of a North Carolina university, and why faculty leading that charge say the change will help undo a harmful history in the South.
North Carolina Public Radio presents Pauli, a podcast about the power of one person to change what's possible for us all. Available on Apple Podcasts,…
PAULI: EPISODE THREEAfter spending decades fighting for gender equality and racial justice, Pauli Murray decided to unite her convictions for human rights…
PAULI: EPISODE TWOIn 1948, Pauli Murray began a years-long journey, crossing the country to document each state's segregation laws. The result was an…
PAULI: EPISODE ONEAs a Black, queer, Southern woman, Pauli Murray endured a sinister combination of sexism and racism. She called this specific kind of…
Learn more about the effort to rename a building on the campus of UNC Chapel Hill for Pauli Murray on this episode of WUNC's podcast Tested. If you drive…
Pauli Murray was a powerhouse for social justice. She worked tirelessly as a lawyer, an activist, a poet, and a priest to push for racial equality and…
Hear more about Hamilton and how faculty at UNC-CH are working to undo his harmful legacy in the latest episode of "Tested" out now. J.G. de Roulhac…
Pauli Murray isn't a completely unsung hero of the Civil Rights Movement. She isn't exactly a household name either. Her brand of fighting for racial…