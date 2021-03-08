-
Developers for the massive Downtown South project in Raleigh received a critical rezoning approval by the City Council on Tuesday, just days before they…
The ambitious multi-billion dollar development proposed for south Raleigh was hit with another blow Tuesday when the Raleigh Planning Commission…
Those in support of millions of dollars worth of enhancement projects to PNC Arena and other facilities will have to keep the champagne on ice. At least…
Raleigh Mayor Nancy McFarlane and Wake County Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Jessica Holmes delivered the state of the city and county address at a…
A downtown Raleigh transportation hub is nearly ready to host its first passenger trains. The city officially dedicated Union Station in a ceremony Monday…
The Raleigh News & Observer sold its downtown Raleigh headquarters. California-based real estate investor Acquisition Group plans to redevelop the…
Triangle soccer fans got to see the stadium plan they've been waiting for.Steve Malik, owner of the men's minor league soccer franchise North Carolina…
Voters in Raleigh will decide if the city should spend more than $200 million on local road improvements. A bond package will go to referendum in the…
First National Bank has announced plans to build a 22-story building in downtown Raleigh. The building will include residential and commercial space, and…
The YMCA of the Triangle has announced it will open a new facility in downtown Raleigh this year. The recreational center will be located at the old…