My Morning Jacket, Earl Sweatshirt, and Sparks are all coming to Raleigh for the 2025 Hopscotch Music Festival

After much anticipation, the initial lineup for this year's Hopscotch Music Festival is finally here. This year, the festival is celebrating its 15th anniversary and will feature sets from My Morning Jacket, Earl Sweatshirt, Sparks, Built To Spill, Godspeed You! Black Emperor, Swamp Dogg, and a whole lot more.

Other notable acts this year include ambient multi-instrumentalist Laraaji, post-hardcore legends Unwound, London-based singer/songwriter Nilufer Yanya, dub reggae artist Pachyman, New Orleans rapper Cavalier, Singaporean synth-pop musician yeule, and art-punk band Les Savy Fav, who will be playing their first North Carolina show since 2008.

This will be Earl Sweatshirt's first North Carolina performance since 2019 and will be the third time Sparks has ever played in North Carolina. The Brooklyn-based band Geese will also be making their first appearance in Raleigh at this year's festivities.

As always, this year's lineup also features a large number of locals. Superchunk, Blue Cactus, Tre. Charles, Fust, and Alec Lomami are just a few of the Triangle-based musicians who are on this year's bill. Find the full lineup below.

Hopscotch Poster for the 2025 Hopscotch Music Festival

The festival will take place Sept. 4-6 in downtown Raleigh. As with previous years, there will be two main stages located at Moore Square and City Plaza. Lincoln Theatre, Kings, The Pour House, Neptunes, Slim's, and Transfer Co. Ballroom will also be participating in the festival.

Three-day passes for Hopscotch are available now .

Full alphabetical list:

Adam Amram • Alec Lomami • Ali Forrest • Ancestor Piratas • Bark Culture • The Belair Lip Bombs • Blaakhol • Blab School • BloodRitual • Blue Cactus • Brennan Wedl • Built to Spill • Cavalier • Charlie Chimi • Chicha Libre • Cinematheque • Claire Rousay • Cosmic Reaper • Crumb • Curiosidades de Bombrile • Daughter of Swords • Day of Show • Dead Tooth • Designer • DÖLTZ • Drook • Earl Sweatshirt • Eighth House • Fatboi Sharif • Florry • Frank Hurricane • Friendship • Frog • Fust • Geese • Geordie Greep • Ghais Guevara • Girl Brutal • Godspeed You! Black Emperor • The Gobs • Golomb • Greg Mendez • Gumhead • Harrison & Wentz presents A Night of Mystic Tropicalia • Harsh Realm • hemlock • Hex Files • Hunx + His Punx • Iceblink • Improvement Movement • Interceptor • Jeremiah Chiu • Kendra Morris • Kill the Buddha • Kumo 99 • Kyle Mooney • La Brava • Laraaji • Leah Senior • Les Savy Fav • Little Mazarn • Magic Tuber Stringband • Maia Kamil • Manas • maya ongaku • Merce Lemon • MIDS • Miramar • Miranda & The Beat • My Morning Jacket • Nathan Matthews Ensemble performs Julius Eastman's "Stay On It" • Nilüfer Yanya • Ora Cogan • Pachyman • Pat Keen Bug Band • Peach Rings • Pelican • Pink Beds • The Point. • Psychic Death • Pyrex • Salami Rose Joe Louis • Scarlet House • Secret Guest • Simon Joyner • Snide • Sparks • Spllit • Starcleaner Reunion • Superchunk • Swamp Dogg • Tara Clerkin Trio • Taylor Williams • Tomin • Tre. Charles • Triathalon • True Optimist • Unwound • Uproot Andy • Uymami • Victoria Victoria • villagerrr • Virgothesavage • William Tyler • Windhand • Wombo • Woody • yeule • YHWH Nailgun