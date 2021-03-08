African-Americans

-
A federal trial is underway in a case challenging North Carolina's elections law. Opponents say provisions limiting early voting amount to voter…
-
A federal trial is underway in a case challenging North Carolina's elections law. Opponents say provisions limiting early voting amount to voter…
-
2015 marks the 50th anniversary of key moments in the civil rights movement, including Bloody Sunday and the passage of the Voting Rights Act of 1965.…
-
2015 marks the 50th anniversary of key moments in the civil rights movement, including Bloody Sunday and the passage of the Voting Rights Act of 1965.…
-
In popular culture, the term cakewalk means anything that is effortless and easy.But the word dates back to a pre-Civil War dance originally performed by…
-
In popular culture, the term cakewalk means anything that is effortless and easy.But the word dates back to a pre-Civil War dance originally performed by…
-
Congressman John Lewis (D-Ga.) was once inspired to fight for civil rights by a comic book about Martin Luther King Jr. and his nonviolent protest in…
-
Congressman John Lewis (D-Ga.) was once inspired to fight for civil rights by a comic book about Martin Luther King Jr. and his nonviolent protest in…
-
Television shows like Glee, Will and Grace, and Modern Family portray gay identity as white, northern, and secular. But that was far from E. Patrick…
-
Television shows like Glee, Will and Grace, and Modern Family portray gay identity as white, northern, and secular. But that was far from E. Patrick…