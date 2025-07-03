Things you should know while celebrating Independence Day in North Carolina

Independence Day events

Jacksonville

Camp Lejeune Marine Corps Base in Jacksonville will host its Fourth of July event Friday on base. It will feature a live music lineup including alternative rock band Switchfoot. The event is open to all Department of Defense cardholders. Gates open at 3 p.m.

Cary

Cary is hosting an Independence Day event on Friday at the Koka Booth Amphitheater at 3:30 p.m. Only general admission is free.

Fayetteville

The Fayetteville Symphony Orchestra will offer a free community concert on Friday at Festival Park. The concert starts at 7:30 p.m. and will end with fireworks.

Raleigh

The city of Raleigh’s free firework show will be held Friday at the stadium complex around the Lenovo Center and Carter-Finley Stadium. It was previously held for years at Dix Park. The celebration will be all about the show in the sky, with no stage, vendors, or festival activities. Parking opens at 6 p.m. The fireworks will start at 9:30 p.m.

Durham

Friday night, Durham Parks and Recreation will host fireworks following the Durham Bulls baseball game. It will be held at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m. and the fireworks start at 9:15 p.m. If there's severe weather, it may be rescheduled to Saturday.

Chapel Hill

Fireworks will also be shown in Chapel Hill tonight at Southern Community Park . Attendees are encouraged to bring picnic supplies, like coolers, blankets, and chairs. The free event starts at 9:20 p.m. Chapel Hill Community Arts & Culture Center / Chapel Hill Table of what's allowed and not allowed at the event.

Holiday Travel

AAA officials expect a record 2.3 million North Carolinians to travel away from home for the July Fourth holiday. That's 79,000 more than last year.

"Every single mode of transportation has seen an increase. If we're looking at flying, over 160,000 North Carolinians are going to fly," said Tiffany Wright with the auto club. "We look at other modes of transportation, buses, trains, cruises ... we're talking about, over 100,000 North Carolinians will be traveling by that mode."

More than 2 million people will travel by vehicle. The Independence Holiday travel period is now through Sunday.

"You're going to see your busiest congestion during your afternoon rush hour time," said Wright. "So we're talking about the times of the day where commuters and travelers mix. So if you can avoid those times, you know, let's say between noon and 6 p.m. even later, I would say that that would be your best bet."

Wright said Sunday will be the busiest day to return on. She said some safety tips while driving during the weekend of July Fourth includes avoiding distractions behind the wheel and moving over for emergency personnel.

