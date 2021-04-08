Bringing The World Home To You

News

Wake County, UNC Health Pause Johnson & Johnson Vaccine After Seeing Adverse Effects

North Carolina Public Radio | By Jay Price
Published April 8, 2021 at 6:33 PM EDT
David Zalubowski/AP
Boxes stand next to vials of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in the pharmacy of National Jewish Hospital for distribution early Saturday, March 6, 2021, in east Denver.

Both Wake County and UNC Health paused administration of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine today after several people suffered adverse reactions.

The Wake clinic at PNC Arena in Raleigh had vaccinated more than 2,300 people with the vaccine today. Fourteen had minor reactions and were treated on-site according to a county news release, four were taken to area hospitals for treatment but were expected to be released.

After the pause was enacted at PNC, remaining patients with appointments were offered the Pfizer vaccine or allowed to reschedule.

A UNC Health spokesperson said that "a handful" of patients at their Friday Center vaccination clinic in Chapel Hill reported feeling faint after getting the vaccine. All were treated on-site and released. UNC Health paused the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine there and at its other clinics around the state.

Officials from both healthcare systems said they were acting out of an abundance of caution and would consult with the CDC and the state health department before resuming use of the vaccine.

Wake County said in its news release that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention were analyzing the vaccine lot and expected to issue guidance within hours.

The reactions occurred in the brief mandatory observation period each patient undergoes after vaccination. Patients who got vaccinated at the clinics and didn’t immediately have a reaction aren’t believed to be at risk of problems.

More than 4.5 million people have received the J&J vaccine nationwide, and the news release said the adverse reactions here are consistent with known common side effects from receiving the vaccine.

A clinic in Denver using the vaccine also stopped operation after 11 people there had adverse reactions.

NewsNC Coronavirus Updates
Jay Price
Jay Price has specialized in covering the military for nearly a decade.
See stories by Jay Price
