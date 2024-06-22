2024 Youth Reporting Institute

WUNC's Youth Reporting Institute is a community and platform for young people to skill-build and share their passion for radio journalism and storytelling. The 2024 summer program welcomed 7 student journalists, to work with staff at the station on pitching, reporting, writing, and editing a story for radio broadcast. YRI aims to diversify Public Media storytelling staff by recruiting and training the next generation of storytellers to better position them to become the next leaders in the space.

