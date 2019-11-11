READ: Foreign Service Officer Christopher Anderson's Impeachment Inquiry Testimony

Foreign service officer Christopher Anderson's testimony has been released by Congress, as part of a new, public phase of the House impeachment inquiry into President Trump.

Anderson worked for U.S. envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker and served as a special adviser for Ukraine negotiations from August 2017 through July 12, leaving days before a phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that helped trigger the inquiry.

Anderson also worked closely with Marie Yovanovitch, who was recalled from her post as U.S. ambassador to Ukraine in the spring after a vocal campaign against her apparently led by Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

Anderson testified to House investigators on Oct. 30 that Giuliani stood in the way of the White House strengthening ties with Ukraine.

Read his full testimony here.

