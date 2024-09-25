'The Thistle & Shamrock' ends after 41 years of broadcasting on NPR

NPR's "The Thistle & Shamrock" will broadcast its final show this Sunday evening after 41 years of broadcasting.

During that time, the show brought traditional Celtic music into homes across the country on 237 NPR member stations.

Host Fiona Ritchie developed the program at WFAE in Charlotte in the early 1980's. In 1990 NPR began distributing the program nationally.

"I was really young when a radio station opened their doors to me, and I first connected with NPR listeners," Ritchie told NPR when she announced her retirement.

"How many young women are waiting for an opportunity to share their worlds and find their audiences in today’s vast and complex media landscape? We need to create chances for the next generation of music hosts and allow diverse young voices to claim a space on these precious airwaves, just as I did," Ritchie said. "Let’s find them, encourage them, and hear them."

WUNC's final broadcast of The Thistle & Shamrock will air on Sunday at 10 p.m.

Beginning Sunday, Oct. 6, BBC World Service will begin at 10 p.m.

