Year-End Giving Deadlines To Know

Thank you for supporting WUNC Radio! Because our business office will be closed December 24 through January 4, we wanted to share some important year-end giving deadlines with you.

Donating Stock and Other Securities

Electronic transfers must be out of your control and received by our brokerage account no later than 4 p.m. on December 31, which is when the stock market closes for the year. For stock transfer instructions please click here: [More Information]

Credit Card Donations

Gifts for the current calendar year can be made online at WUNC.org through 11:59 p.m. on December 31. You can also call 800-962-9862 through December 31 to make a credit card donation by phone. However, your gift must be charged by 11:59 p.m., so please call with plenty of time for your gift to be charged before the new year begins at midnight!

PLEASE NOTE: Mail Delivery in 2020 has been noticeably slow. Please consider that for meeting the deadlines below.

IRA Qualified Charitable Distribution Gift

If you have been advised that your charitable distribution check must be cashed before the end of 2020, please make sure that it arrives at our offices by December 23, 2020. If your check arrives later than December 23, we will use the postmark date on the envelope as the date of receipt in our records, but the check will not be deposited into our account until the new year. [More Information]

If you want to mail in a credit card gift, it must arrive by December 23. The postmark date does not apply for credit card gifts received by mail. Your credit card must be charged in 2020 to count as a gift in this tax year. If you mailed in a credit card gift that you suspect will arrive after December 23, you can make a donation online or by phone at 800-962-9862 and send an email to wunccares@wunc.org to let alert us so that we can make sure there’s no duplicate charge.

Gifts by Check

Please make sure your check is mailed and posted by December 31. We'll use the postmark date on the envelope for our official date of your gift receipt. Our mailing address is: WUNC Radio, P.O. Box 8880, Chapel Hill, NC 27515-8880.