WUNC adds On Point and The Poetry Cafe to program lineup

WUNC is excited to announce the addition of two new programs to the station's broadcast schedule.

Beginning Sunday, May 28, The Poetry Cafe will air at 6 p.m. on WUNC. Josephus Thompson has been hosting slam poetry and spoken word performances in Greensboro since 2009. As part of a unique partnership between Thompson and WUNC, the new radio show will bring the spirit of those cabaret poetry performances as well as interviews with local poets and artists to the stage.

Reveal will move from 6 p.m. to 4 p.m. BBC Newshour will no longer air at 4 p.m. on Sundays but will continue to be broadcast Monday through Friday at 9 a.m.

Thursday, June 1, will mark the final broadcast of The Takeaway from PRX and WNYC. The show is discontinuing production. WUNC is adding On Point from WBUR Boston to fill that slot, airing at 12 noon and again at 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday beginning on June 5.

“Let’s make sense of the world – together.” Host Meghna Chakrabarti digs deep into big-issue stories and finds the people whose lives are intimately shaped by those challenges.

