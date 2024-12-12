Bill Belichick to lead UNC Tar Heels, sending a seismic splash through NC sports world

Bill Belichick, who amassed eight Super Bowl victories and more than 300 wins across an illustrious professional coaching career, has signed on to be the next head football coach at Carolina.

The deal is pending final approval from the Chapel Hill board of Trustees and UNC Board of Governors.

WUNC's Mitch Northam chats with Due South co-host Jeff Tiberii about the latest.

Guest

Mitch Northam, digital producer at WUNC