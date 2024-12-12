Bringing The World Home To You

Bill Belichick to lead UNC Tar Heels, sending a seismic splash through NC sports world

By Jeff Tiberii,
Erin Keever
Published December 12, 2024 at 12:00 PM EST
New England Patriots NFL football head coach Bill Belichick takes questions from reporters during a news conference, Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. The Patriots are to play the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 52, Sunday, Feb. 4, in Minneapolis.
Steven Senne
/
AP
New England Patriots NFL football head coach Bill Belichick takes questions from reporters during a news conference, Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. The Patriots are to play the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 52, Sunday, Feb. 4, in Minneapolis.

Bill Belichick, who amassed eight Super Bowl victories and more than 300 wins across an illustrious professional coaching career, has signed on to be the next head football coach at Carolina.

The deal is pending final approval from the Chapel Hill board of Trustees and UNC Board of Governors.

WUNC's Mitch Northam chats with Due South co-host Jeff Tiberii about the latest.

Guest

Mitch Northam, digital producer at WUNC

Due South
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC's Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary "Right Turn," launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
Erin Keever
Erin Keever is the Executive Producer of WUNC's daily radio show, Due South. Erin comes to WUNC from Charlotte where she spent 16 years at WFAE serving in various roles from on-air announcer, researcher, web editor, to finally senior producer of "Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins."
