In the summer of 2024, farms in North Carolina already faced challenges in the form of drought, followed by intense rain.

Then came Helene, bringing landslides and flooding to western NC farms, depositing contaminated debris on farmland and washing away topsoil.

Reporter Jane Winik Sartwell discusses the toll on crops, farms, and farmers across the state.

Guest

Jane Winik Sartwell, Staff Reporter, Carolina Public Press