Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR News & More

Christmas Dinner Rocketed To International Space Station

By Richard Gonzales
Published December 5, 2018 at 10:49 PM EST
Falcon 9 rocket first stage booster experiencing control problems and missing a landing zone at Cape Canaveral, Fla.
Falcon 9 rocket first stage booster experiencing control problems and missing a landing zone at Cape Canaveral, Fla.

Christmas wouldn't be Christmas without the tradition dinner, even in space.

So a shipment of smoked turkey breast, cranberry sauce, candied yams and, of course, fruitcake was rocketed to the International Space Station Wednesday with delivery expected by Saturday.

But as the Associated Press reports, the launch was delayed by a day because food for some of the station's other residents was moldy.

The mold had grown on food for 40 mice which, along with 36,000 worms, were also shipped to the space station for aging and muscle studies.

The current International Space Station crew includes two Americans, two Russians, one German and one Canadian. Three of the crew members arrived earlier this week and they'll remain there for the next six months. The others return home on Dec. 20, leaving only three for Christmas dinner, not counting the mice and worms.

The 5,600 pounds of cargo were blasted into space successfully on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. SpaceX engineers were less happy with the first-stage booster which dropped into the Atlantic Ocean off the Florida coast, missing its designated landing zone on ground.

"Recovery ship dispatched," tweeted SpaceX chief Elon Musk.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR
Richard Gonzales
Richard Gonzales is NPR's National Desk Correspondent based in San Francisco. Along with covering the daily news of region, Gonzales' reporting has included medical marijuana, gay marriage, drive-by shootings, Jerry Brown, Willie Brown, the U.S. Ninth Circuit, the California State Supreme Court and any other legal, political, or social development occurring in Northern California relevant to the rest of the country.
See stories by Richard Gonzales
More Stories