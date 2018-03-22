Biden And Trump Taunt Each Other Over Who Would Win 'High School' Fight

Does real life begin after high school? Well, 71-year-old President Trump and 75-year-old former Vice President Joe Biden may have never left the schoolyard.

On Tuesday, Biden spoke at a University of Miami rally in Florida against sexual violence and said, "A guy who ended up becoming our national leader said, 'I can grab a woman anywhere and she likes it.' "

Biden added, "If we were in high school, I'd take him behind the gym and beat the hell out of him."

It's a taunt he has traded with the president on several occasions.

Trump responded to the latest Biden comment on Twitter on Thursday morning, boasting that the former vice president "would go down fast and hard" if the two got into a tussle.

The scuffling over an imaginary brawl comes as Biden prepares to announce members of the Biden Institute Advisory Board on Thursday, through his program at the University of Delaware, along with a three-part vision called "A Plan to Put Work-and Workers-First."

Biden has been campaigning for Democratic candidates, including Rep.-elect Conor Lamb, who won a special election this month for a House seat in a district that Trump won easily in 2016.

Biden is widely believed to be mulling a run for the White House in 2020, and he has been traveling across the country promoting a recent memoir.

