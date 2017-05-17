Bon Jovi Surprises College Graduates

(SOUNDBITE OF BON JOVI SONG, "IT'S MY LIFE")

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin, and this is not a story for the brokenhearted. Students at Fairleigh Dickinson University were in for a surprise when they showed up for graduation. They had fought hard on social media to bring the band Bon Jovi to their commencement. And when the sound of the guitars rang out, they knew they had won. Jon Bon Jovi had this advice for the graduates, write your life plans in pencil because life can change them.

