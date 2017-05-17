Bringing The World Home To You

Bon Jovi Surprises College Graduates

Published May 17, 2017 at 5:02 AM EDT

(SOUNDBITE OF BON JOVI SONG, "IT'S MY LIFE")

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin, and this is not a story for the brokenhearted. Students at Fairleigh Dickinson University were in for a surprise when they showed up for graduation. They had fought hard on social media to bring the band Bon Jovi to their commencement. And when the sound of the guitars rang out, they knew they had won. Jon Bon Jovi had this advice for the graduates, write your life plans in pencil because life can change them.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "IT'S MY LIFE ")

BON JOVI: (Singing) It's my life. It's now or never.

MARTIN: It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

