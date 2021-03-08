-
King made some recordings in the 1970s, but then quit the music business to raise her children. Now in her late 70s, she's released her first full-length solo album: Living in the Last Days.
-
The Canadian singer-songwriter behind R&B pop project Rhye was accused of sexual abuse and physical assault by his ex-wife, Alexa Nikolas.
-
Across hemispheres, despite a nearly 8,000-mile separation, the Saskatoon, Canada duo of cousins Kacy & Clayton and New Zealand's Marlon Williams manage to create harmony and intimacy.
-
NPR's Sarah McCammon talks to Amy Lee, the co-founder and singer of Evanescence, about her band's first new album of original material in almost a decade.
-
A simple piece that composer Malek Jandali wrote in 2011 became inextricable from the early protests in Syria. For a decade now, that connection has informed and invigorated his life and work.
-
NPR's Scott Simon speaks to Israeli musician Noga Erez about her new album, KIDS.
-
HBO's documentary on Tina Turner is presented as the 81-year-old singer's final word on her expansive life and career — a history she finds difficult to talk about.
-
The former poet laureate, Pulitzer winner and musician says she's obsessed with telling neglected stories and making poems sing.
-
Over 500,000 people have died in the U.S. from COVID-19 since the pandemic hit this country and the world just over a year ago. Alison Wells remembers her sister, Elizabeth Wells.
-
Rapper-turned-politician Jecorey Arthur is teaming up with Teddy Abrams, the head of the Louisville's orchestra, for a musical collaboration tackling racial injustice.