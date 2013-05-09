Bringing The World Home To You

Former Heavyweight Champ Wants To Try Shakespeare

Published May 9, 2013 at 7:22 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Mike Tyson aims high. The former boxing champion has a one-man show and also appeared in "The Hangover." Now he aspires to more, telling New York Daily News he would love to act in a Shakespeare play. He would like to play, he says, Shakespeare's most famous black character, Othello.

Now, reviews of his acting have been mixed, but Tyson says he could do it, given time to prepare. They say my skills are horrible, he says, but I have natural timing. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition