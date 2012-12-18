Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Christmas Comes Early At Australia's Taronga Zoo

Published December 18, 2012 at 7:11 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Christmas came early at Sydney, Australia's Taronga Zoo. Late last week, zookeepers delivered some tasty presents. You might say the animal equivalent of holiday cookies but without sprinkles. Sun bears dug into pinatas stuffed with fruit and vegetables. Giant tortoises indulged in watermelons carved to look like Christmas trees. And the meerkats, well, they received toy houses full of a favorite snack - live crickets. Hmm. Bon appetit. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition