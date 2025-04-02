Dreamville Festival 2025: WUNC staff picks their favorite tracks

It's Weezy F. Baby and the F stands for final Dreamville Festival.

J. Cole's music festival will go down at Raleigh's Dorothea Dix Park this weekend, and New Orleans rapper Lil Wayne will be there performing with the Hot Boys and the Big Tymers.

This will be the fifth and final iteration of the music festival, which brings in attendees from around the country, and around $146 million to the Raleigh economy.

Cole grew up in nearby Fayetteville, and uses this music festival as an opportunity to shine a light on the place that helped shaped him as an artist. In addition to Lil Wayne, Erykah Badu, 21 Savage, Wale, Bas, EARTHGANG, Young Nudy, and GloRilla will perform. So will North Carolina's Lute and South Carolina's Trap Dickey.

We asked the staff at WUNC to share their favorite songs from the festival's artists. Here's what they had to say.



Sharryse Piggott

Sharryse Piggott

Love Me by Lil Wayne

I listened to this everyday before I use to physical therapy in the mornings during my time in the Marine Corps.

Incapable by Keyshia Cole

This song helped me through my breakup in 2017. True story.

Yeah Glo by GloRilla

I love GloRilla's entire album, but Yeah Glow is on repeat right now on my "going to work" playlist.

On & On by Erykah Badu

When I was about 8 or 9 I heard this song, and I just loved it ever since. I had no idea what it meant when I was a kid.

Brian Burns

The Healer by Erykah Badu

From the dream team of Badu + Madlib. Also love this version by Bacao Rhythm & Steel Band.

Honey by Erykah Badu

Produced by Durham's own 9th Wonder!

Me & U by Tems

Vibes for days. This was the first Tems song I heard and I was a fan immediately.

California Dream by Ab-Soul (ft. Vince Staples & Kamm Carson)

Another great 9th Wonder production!

Surround Sound by JID (ft. 21 Savage & Baby Tate)

Love the warped Aretha sample on this one.

Passport Bros by Bas (ft. J. Cole)

I didn't really know Bas until last year's Dreamville Fest, but this one made me a fan when he performed it then.

Mary Helen Moore

Mary Helen Moore is a reporter with the NC Newsroom, a journalism collaboration expanding state government news coverage for North Carolina audiences.

Go DJ by Lil Wayne

Belongs on every party playlist.

La La La La by Ari Lennox

The PHO EP made me fall in love with Ari, and this track showcases her incredible voice.

Interference by Tems

Sometimes I need a song that makes me cry and cry and cry. This does the trick.

Work Out by J. Cole

I drove around for years with this CD in my car, and still get happy every time I hear this song.

Hello by Erykah Badu (feat. Andre 3000)

This mixtape is dazzlingly creative and I love sinking into the warmth of this song.



Paul Hunton

Vizine by Lil Wayne

The greatest rap song to never get a proper release. Wayne, having just settled his lawsuit against Cash Money, released this scorcher on a throwaway mixtape from clothing brand Ethika, that takes shots directly at his former partner and mentor, Birdman. "No one man should have all that power if he can't afford to pay the light bill."

The Healer by Erykah Badu

It had been 5 years since Badu's last album, "Worldwide Underground," and the anticipation for a new album was high. She delivered with "New Amerykah Part One (4th World War)," and the Madlib produced, The Healer, easily its best song.

Rollout (My Business) by Ludacris

24 years later, I still listen to this song once a week. Ludacris intentionally created both an intense hype song, and one of the funniest, satirical, over the top trope-filled hip-hop songs of all time.



Bradley George

Window Seat by Erykah Badu

One of the greatest songs about letting go and moving on. The video is haunting.

Let It Go by Keyshia Cole

Keyshia, Missy Elliott, and Lil Kim are an unbeatable trio. Brilliant production, immaculate mid-2000s vibes.

Taste by Coco Jones

An iconic Britney Spears sample? I'm in.



Kamaya Truitt

Caitlin Leggett / WUNC Rapper Mez poses for a photo with WUNC's Kamaya Truitt.

Still Fly by Big Tymers

This song is basically a negro spiritual about perseverance and manifestation. It was also a part of the soundtrack of my youth so it brings back a lot of nostalgia from my middle school days in Atlanta, GA.

Glorilla

If she is solo, then LET HER COOK would be my top request. It is what I bump whenever I’m second-guessing myself, it helps remind me I do in fact cook, quite often, and very very well.

Deep Blue by Earthgang

They dropped Perfect Fantasy last year in collaboration with Spillage Village. Not only is it an ethereal song, but they used to listen to Little Dragon during the beginning of their careers on long road trips to their gigs and then they got the collab!

Erykah Badu

I think Love of My Life Worldwide would be a beautiful tribute to Angie Stone who transitioned at the beginning of March. She is featured on the song, and is one of the neo-soul pioneers so I would like to see that dedication at the festival.



Josh Sullivan

Foldin' Clothes by J.Cole

A love song about all the real things. I never thought I'd see the day I'm drinking almond milk.

Duffle Bag Boy by Playaz Circle and Lil Wayne

The beat is so hot. The flow is so ice cold.

Down Bad by J.I.D., J. Cole, Bas, EARTHGANG, and Young Nudy.

Last year, before J.I.D. played this song, he warned the crowd "you're going to hear this song a lot this weekend." That's because a good chunk of the festival performers is on it. The second song off of Revenge of the Dreamers III starts off with a screech, then Young Nudy introduces us to what we're about to experience in a little less than 3 minutes. J.I.D.'s on the hook, Bas, Johnny Venus, and Cole lay down verses littered with bars that make you say "wait…what'd he say?" over and over again.

Surf Swag by Lil Wayne

There are too many fantastic Lil Wayne songs to pick from, and all of them send me spiraling into nostalgia. But only one rhymes tomorrow with the name of my childhood hero: Nomar Garciaparra.

Focused by Wale and Kid Cudi

A song that epitomizes the 2010s. It’s got that synth-heavy beat produced by Kore that is synonymous with Kid Cudi’s early stuff. This one narrowly edges out Ambition for my list.

Sticky by Lil Wayne, GloRilla, Tyler the Creator, Sexyy Red

A small part of me is holding out hope that Tyler is a special guest and everyone comes out to perform this song. The simplicity of the intro features a whistled melody with some background singers chanting. The only two ways to listen to this song? In your car with the base turned all the way up, or performed by a marching band.



Aaron Sanchez-Guerra

Other Side of the Game by Erykah Badu

Big Ballin by Big Tymers

No Role Modelz by J. Cole