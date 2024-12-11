J. Cole's Dreamville Festival announces 2025 as final year

J. Cole’s Dreamville Festival will return to Raleigh in 2025 for its fifth anniversary and according to organizers, it will be for the final time.

On Instagram, festival organizers posted: "April 5 & 6, 2025 will be the Fifth & Final Dreamville Fest. What a ride it's been… We can't thank y'all enough for all the memories we've shared. From the very beginning, the idea behind the fest was creating a place where our fans, the Dreamville community, could spend time together, a place where they could see themselves reflected, a place to share in experiences. Let’s run it back one more time in April."

Dreamville Festival

Dreamville has been considered a massive success both locally and within the hip hop industry. Last year, the festival set a record for attendance with 104,000 people filling up Dix Park. Raleigh estimated the economic impact to the city of $146 million.

It was also the place where J. Cole apologized to Kendrick Lamar for the diss track "7 Minute Drill" and announced he was stepping away from the feud that was growing between him, Drake, and Lamar.

Another post from the festival added: "From the moment the idea of a festival took shape, we couldn't help but wonder: were we in over our heads? Would people come to our home in Raleigh? What would that even look like? We took a leap of faith — breaking ground, making announcements, and even navigating reschedules due to the elements and a world that seemed to be falling apart. Through every challenge and milestone, our community stood by us."

Presale tickets for the festival went on sale this morning and are predicted to go fast. Organizers say that the line up for the final hurrah will be announced early next year.

