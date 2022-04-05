Dreamville Fest Returns To Raleigh

The energy in the air at Raleigh’s Dorothea Dix Park on Saturday, April 2 was electric as fans gathered by the thousands to hear their favorite artists perform at Dreamville Fest, making its grand return after a three year hiatus. The festival was back in full effect with North Carolina’s own J. Cole and his Dreamville label mates all gathered for a weekend of electric performances.

Caitlin Leggett / J Cole at Dreamville 2022

This was the second year that the festival has occurred. The first festival was held in 2019 and featured performances from SZA, Big Sean, 21 Savage, Nelly and Teyana Taylor. This year’s line up was just as epic, with Lil Baby and J. Cole serving as headliners. Other sets over the weekend came from Kehlani, Moneybagg Yo, T-Pain, Lil Wayne, T.I., Jeezy, Wale, Earthgang, Rico Nasty, Blxst, and the rest of the Dreamville roster.

Caitlin Leggett / Caitlin Leggett Dreamville Festival

The festival made full use of Dorothea Dix Park and included three different stages for festivalgoers to move between. Food and vendors were set up throughout the park and overlooking it all was a full-size ferris wheel.

Caitlin Leggett / The Ferris Wheel at Dreamville Fest