Josh Sullivan is a social media producer with WUNC’s digital news team. Josh comes to the Triangle from Boston, where he covered biotech and before that, worked for the local NBC station. Earlier in his career, Josh covered crime for the Killeen Daily Herald in central Texas, where he won a TAPME Award for his feature on drug trafficking.

He is a graduate of the finest college in a town called Durham - the University of New Hampshire - where he also worked as an adjunct professor before his move to North Carolina.

In 2020, Josh graduated from Northeastern University with his master’s in media innovation. When he isn’t working, you can find Josh outside, usually riding either his bike or his snowboard, depending on the season.

You can reach him via email at jsullivan@wunc.org.

