Dating While Gray Logo with WUNC Logo
Dating While Gray™

Speed DWG: Show Me The Money

Published September 22, 2022 at 5:05 AM EDT
Speed Dating While Gray.png

Personal-finances educator, coach, and author Lynnette Khalfani-Cox offers more insights about mixing money and love. As we age, she says, the topic grows in importance.
Thanks to our sponsor Silver Singles. Learn more at silversingles.com/datingwhilegray.

This episode was produced by Anisa Khalifa. Eric Magnus and Sean Roux mastered the audio.Want more Dating While Gray? Sign up for Laura’s e-newsletter and get access to bonus content and special messages at datingwhilegray.com.

Read the transcript

Dating While Gray™ Dating While Gray
Laura Stassi
Laura Stassi is creator and host of the podcast Dating While Gray: the grown-up’s guide to love, sex and relationships. She explores issues and relays true stories about seeking, finding and keeping love after age 50. Online dating, sexual intimacy, deal breakers – everything’s on the table.
